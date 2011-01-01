Photo: Brandt Kurowski via Flickr

The markets are open so we’re here working. You are too.Lucky us.



Let’s pass the time reminiscing?

What was your best moment in 2010?

Professionally, mine was all those Zuckerberg stories.

Personally, it was a ski trip my wife and I took to a rundown little hill in New York that I’m not going to name because its best attribute is that no one in Manhattan seems to have heard of it. After skiing all day, we watched the Winter Olympics and ate pizza in our room at a super cheap, but very charming hotel.

You?

