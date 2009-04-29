What Was The Purpose Of Terror Plane Photo-Op?

The official explanation of the government’s terror plane flight path is that it was a “photo op.” But this raises more questions than it answers. Most importantly, what was the purpose of the photo op?

The rumour bandied around trading floors yesterday was that the photo op was part of the commemoration of President Barack Obama’s 100th day in office. While we’re second to no one in appreciation of the imperial arrogance of those serving in the highest offices of our government, we’re sceptical of this explanation. It’s really just too neat. More likely, it’s just a coincidence of timing.

Sadly, the true answer is probably far more boring. Rather than commemorating some special occassion, this was probably just an ordinary exercise of political vanity. And this makes yesterday’s debacle even worse because it implies that it happened for no good reason at all.

But we shouldn’t be speculating about this. The Obama administration owes the public a thorough explanation of the terror plane’s mission. And it must fire the man responsible for the mission, Louis Caldera.

