What Was That About China Saving The Eurozone?

Joe Weisenthal

Last night there was a weird report about Chinese vice-premier Wang making some comments about China taking concrete steps to save the eurozone, though there were no details.

Initially the euro jumped, but… yeah. Just like every other Eurozone save, it didn’t amount to much.

Spanish bond yields are surging this morning after an initial dip. Irish yields are up big too.

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

china moneygame-us