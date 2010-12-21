What Was That About China Saving The Eurozone?

Last night there was a weird report about Chinese vice-premier Wang making some comments about China taking concrete steps to save the eurozone, though there were no details.



Initially the euro jumped, but… yeah. Just like every other Eurozone save, it didn’t amount to much.

Spanish bond yields are surging this morning after an initial dip. Irish yields are up big too.

