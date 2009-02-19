What Was Post Thinking Running Obama Monkey Cartoon?

People are understandably upset by Sean Delonas’s cartoon in today’s New York Post.



The Huffington Post’s version has 2000 comments. Al Sharpton says, “The cartoon in today’s New York Post is troubling at best given the historic racist attacks of African-Americans as being synonymous with monkeys.”

New York Post editor-in-chief Col Allen responded to the criticism:

“The cartoon is a clear parody of a current news event, to wit the shooting of a violent chimpanzee in Connecticut…It broadly mocks Washington’s efforts to revive the economy. Again, Al Sharpton reveals himself as nothing more than a publicity opportunist.”

We’re happy to believe Col when he says Sean wasn’t trying to be racist. But that doesn’t mean the Col and company weren’t braindead to run it.

