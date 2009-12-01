What Was Jay-Z Doing At Goldman Sachs?

Last week, Jay Z showed up at Goldman Sachs
“Jay Z entered the hallowed halls of Goldman Sachs at around 1pm this afternoon, leaving a fleet of Escalades to idle on Broad Street while he paid a visit,” New York society blog Guest of a Guest reported.
So what was Jay Z doing at Goldman? No one seems to know. Here are some possibilities:
- He was attending a meeting about the Ratner development and bringing the Nets to Brooklyn.
- He is a private wealth management client.
- He was pitching Goldman on making a donation to the Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund.
What’s your best guess?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.