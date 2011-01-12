What Exactly Was Jamie Dimon Drinking During His Interview With Maria Bartiromo?

What do you think Jamie Dimon was drinking during his interview with Maria Bartiromo?



Here at the office we were speculating it could be scotch or whisky…

Then our ed Joe Weisenthal quickly cautioned us – and himself – to avoid jumping to conclusions.

It could be a yellow glass filled with water he suggested, or ginger ale.

Maria was drinking water from a wine glass though, so we’re thinking it wasn’t regular H20.

Our bet – or more like we’re hoping – is that JD was taking a note out of the Mad Men book…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.