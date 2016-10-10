The internet is freaking out over Donald Trump's odd demeanour during the second presidential debate

Maxwell Tani

Observers on social media noticed Donald Trump’s occasionally strange pacing on Sunday during the second presidential debate in St. Louis, Missouri.

During Sunday’s debate, Twitter users observed that while Trump wasn’t speaking, he often wandered around the stage, standing behind his chair and leaning on the back of it.

Even when candidates are not speaking during presidential debates, body language and stage presence is often heavily scrutinised and critiqued.

During a presidential debate in 1992, President George H.W. Bush was criticised for checking his watch repeatedly, giving the appearance of impatience to many viewers.

NOW WATCH: ‘He never said that’: New Clinton ad shows Trump contradicting Pence’s VP debate denials

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.