The internet is freaking out over Donald Trump's odd demeanour during the second presidential debate

Observers on social media noticed Donald Trump’s occasionally strange pacing on Sunday during the second presidential debate in St. Louis, Missouri.

During Sunday’s debate, Twitter users observed that while Trump wasn’t speaking, he often wandered around the stage, standing behind his chair and leaning on the back of it.

OK guys this is really the best picture of the entire election. pic.twitter.com/VGjsp8NQ0r

— Brian Adam Jones (@bjones) October 10, 2016

Live shot of Donald Trump seeming very interested in what Hillary Clinton is saying during the debate pic.twitter.com/n4beVecYGo

— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 10, 2016

Trump is just walking around his chair and farting in a circle. #debate

— Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) October 10, 2016

Well, this #debate is an Orwellian farce but please enjoy 2 seconds of Donald Trump humping a chair. pic.twitter.com/qDuwYNDR2S

— Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) October 10, 2016

That chair is about to file a restraining order against Trump. #debate

— ????Maggie ???? Serota???? (@maggieserota) October 10, 2016

Trump doing push ups on back of his chair? This is just odd. #Debates2016

— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) October 10, 2016

Uhhhhhhhhhhhhh did anyone else see Trump dry humping his chair? #debates

— Grace Helbig (@gracehelbig) October 10, 2016

Trump seems to be gripping the back of the chair as a way to control himself.#Optics

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 10, 2016

Even when candidates are not speaking during presidential debates, body language and stage presence is often heavily scrutinised and critiqued.

During a presidential debate in 1992, President George H.W. Bush was criticised for checking his watch repeatedly, giving the appearance of impatience to many viewers.

