What Was Christopher Moltisanti Doing At The Madoff Sentencing?

Zack Kouwe brings out the flavour of yesterday’s sentencing of arch Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff. It’s an entertaining read, bringing you right into the middle of the crazy throng of reporters and victims outside the court house in lower Manhattan. (And, incidentally, a good demonstration of why the New York Times was smart to snatch Kouwe away from the New York Post.)



Our favourite part, however, comes when Kouwe slips back into New York Post mode, going almost Page Six on us by dropping hints of an upcoming celebrity movie project about Madoff.

There was, however, no sign of the very wealthy investors who lost billions of dollars in the scam. The only celebrity sighting occurred when Michael Imperioli from “The Sopranos” appeared among the crowd of onlookers outside the courthouse.

Mr. Imperioli said he was not a victim of Mr. Madoff, but was conducting research for a forthcoming project.

