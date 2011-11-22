What Was Bill Gates Doing In Utah This Morning?

Bill Gates showed up in court to talk about events that took place more than 15 years ago.

Microsoft chairman Bill Gates showed up in a Salt Lake City courtroom this morning to testify in Novell’s antitrust case against Microsoft.This happened despite the fact that Gates hasn’t worked full time at Microsoft in more than three years, hasn’t been its CEO for more than a decade, and that the events under dispute took place more than 15 years ago.



It’s a reminder of how slowly the justice system can move.

This Novell case is the very last string in a long line of private antitrust cases that companies filed against Microsoft last decade. Those suits came out of a judge’s ruling in the Department of Justice antitrust case that Microsoft was, in fact, a monopoly.

Microsoft has paid out billions to settle those suits with Sun, AOL, IBM, RealNetworks, and a bunch of states (that’s not a complete list). It even paid more than $500 million to settle a previous case with Novell over its networking software, Netware, way back in 2004.

But Novell continued with a separate suit over its Office competitor. Over the last seven years, courts have thrown out almost all of those claims. Except for one, which is why Gates had to appear in court today.

According to the AP, Gates testified that Novell couldn’t get a stable version of WordPerfect, its word processing software, out in time to make the Windows 95 launch. Microsoft had to dump a feature for Windows that would have let it support WordPerfect because that feature crashed the operating system. Novell is alleging that Microsoft rejected it to favour its own competitor, Word, instead.

