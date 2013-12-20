Here's How Much 10 Of The Richest People In The World Made Per Minute In 2013

Julia La Roche
Warren Buffett stuffed bullAP Images

Legendary investor Warren Buffett, who runs Berkshire Hathaway, made about $US37 million each day this year, a new survey from Wealth-X shows.

That breaks down to $US1.54 million per hour each day (yes, even while he’s sleeping). It also works out to be just over $US25,694 per minute.

According to the survey, the Oracle of Omaha’s current net-worth is now an estimated $US59.1 billion.

A bunch of other billionaires, especially from the tech industry, were clocking in over a million-dollars per hour, too, in 2013.

Here’s a rundown of how the 10 biggest billionaire gainers made on an hourly and per minute rate: (Wealth-X made their calculations based on 345 days)

  • Warren Buffett: He made $US12.7 billion this year or ~$37 million per day; ~$1.54 million per hour; or ~$25,694 per minute.
  • Bill Gates: He earned $US11.5 billion this year which works out to be ~$33.3 million per day; $US1.38 million per hour; or ~$23,148 per minute.
  • Sheldon Adelson: The casino mogul earned $US11.4 billion this year which means he made ~$33 million per day; ~$1.38 million per hour; or $22,946 per minute.
  • Jeff Bezos: He made $US11.3 billion this year or ~$32.7 million per day; $US1.36 million per hour; or ~$22,745 per minute.
  • Mark Zuckerberg: The Facebook founder made $US10.5 billion this year or ~$30.4 million per day; ~$1.27 million per hour; or ~$21,135 per minute.
  • Masayoshi Son: He made $US10.3 billion this year or ~$29.86 billion per day; ~$1.24 million per hour; or $20,732 per minute.
  • Sergey Brin: He made $US9.3 billion this year which works out to be ~$26.9 million per day, $US1.12 million per hour; or $18,719 per minute.
  • Larry Page: He made $US9.3 billion this year which works out to be ~$26.9 million per day, $US1.12 million per hour; or $18,719 per minute.
  • Lu Chee Woo: He brought in $US8.3 billion this year or ~$24 million per day; ~$1 million per hour; or ~$16,706 per minute.
  • Carl Icahn: The billionaire investor made $US7.2 billion this year, which works out to be ~$20.87 million/day; ~$869,565/hour; or ~$14,492/minute.

Here’s the Wealth-X press release:

New York, 18 December, 2013 — Warren Buffett made about US$37 million per day in 2013, according to calculations by Wealth-X, making him the billionaire who made the most money this year.

With a gain of US$12.7 billion in 2013, the legendary billionaire investor and notable philanthropist’s net worth at the end of the year stands at US$59.1 billion. That, however, does not make Buffett the wealthiest billionaire on the list. That title goes to Microsoft chairman Bill Gates, who added US$11.5 billion to his personal fortune in 2013, ending the year with assets totaling US$72.6 billion.

In number three spot on the list is American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who raked in US$11.4 billion in 2013 from his gambling properties in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore. His personal net worth is estimated to be more than US$35 billion.

The individuals on the top 10 list collectively gained $US101.8 billion in 2013, an average gain of US$10.2 billion each. The combined wealth of the 10 individuals now totals US$347 billion, up from US$245 billion in January 2013.

On average, they made US$29 million per day in 2013, and increased their wealth by 41.6 per cent, outperforming the 24 per cent returns seen in the S&P 500 this year.

Below are the top 10 gainers of 2013:

Rank

Name

2013 Gain*

Net Worth December 2013*

Net Worth January 2013*

1

Warren Buffett

12.7

59.1

46.4

2

Bill Gates

11.5

72.6

61.1

3

Sheldon Adelson

11.4

35.3

23.9

4

Jeff Bezos

11.3

34.4

23.1

5

Mark Zuckerberg

10.5

24.7

14.2

6

Masayoshi Son

10.3

19.1

8.8

7

Sergey Brin

9.3

30.0

20.7

8

Larry Page

9.3

29.9

20.6

9

Lui Chee Woo

8.3

19.6

11.3

10

Carl Icahn

7.2

22.1

14.9

* All figures in US$ billion

Editor’s Note: Valuations are for the period between 1 January to 11 December, 2013. The amounts gained per day are based on 345 days (from 1 January to 11 December, 2013).

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

