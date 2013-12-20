Here's How Much 10 Of The Richest People In The World Made Per Minute In 2013

Legendary investor Warren Buffett, who runs Berkshire Hathaway, made about $US37 million each day this year, a new survey from Wealth-X shows.

That breaks down to $US1.54 million per hour each day (yes, even while he’s sleeping). It also works out to be just over $US25,694 per minute.

According to the survey, the Oracle of Omaha’s current net-worth is now an estimated $US59.1 billion.

A bunch of other billionaires, especially from the tech industry, were clocking in over a million-dollars per hour, too, in 2013.

Here’s a rundown of how the 10 biggest billionaire gainers made on an hourly and per minute rate: (Wealth-X made their calculations based on 345 days)

Warren Buffett: He made $US12.7 billion this year or ~$37 million per day; ~$1.54 million per hour; or ~$25,694 per minute .

He made $US12.7 billion this year or ~$37 million per day; ~$1.54 million per hour; or . Bill Gates: He earned $US11.5 billion this year which works out to be ~$33.3 million per day; $US1.38 million per hour; or ~$23,148 per minute .

He earned $US11.5 billion this year which works out to be ~$33.3 million per day; $US1.38 million per hour; or . Sheldon Adelson: The casino mogul earned $US11.4 billion this year which means he made ~$33 million per day; ~$1.38 million per hour; or $22,946 per minute .

The casino mogul earned $US11.4 billion this year which means he made ~$33 million per day; ~$1.38 million per hour; or . Jeff Bezos: He made $US11.3 billion this year or ~$32.7 million per day; $US1.36 million per hour; or ~$22,745 per minute .

He made $US11.3 billion this year or ~$32.7 million per day; $US1.36 million per hour; or . Mark Zuckerberg: The Facebook founder made $US10.5 billion this year or ~$30.4 million per day; ~$1.27 million per hour; or ~$21,135 per minute .

The Facebook founder made $US10.5 billion this year or ~$30.4 million per day; ~$1.27 million per hour; or . Masayoshi Son: He made $US10.3 billion this year or ~$29.86 billion per day; ~$1.24 million per hour; or $20,732 per minute .

He made $US10.3 billion this year or ~$29.86 billion per day; ~$1.24 million per hour; or . Sergey Brin: He made $US9.3 billion this year which works out to be ~$26.9 million per day, $US1.12 million per hour; or $18,719 per minute .

He made $US9.3 billion this year which works out to be ~$26.9 million per day, $US1.12 million per hour; or . Larry Page: He made $US9.3 billion this year which works out to be ~$26.9 million per day, $US1.12 million per hour; or $18,719 per minute .

He made $US9.3 billion this year which works out to be ~$26.9 million per day, $US1.12 million per hour; or . Lu Chee Woo: He brought in $US8.3 billion this year or ~$24 million per day; ~$1 million per hour; or ~$16,706 per minute .

He brought in $US8.3 billion this year or ~$24 million per day; ~$1 million per hour; or . Carl Icahn: The billionaire investor made $US7.2 billion this year, which works out to be ~$20.87 million/day; ~$869,565/hour; or ~$14,492/minute.

Here’s the Wealth-X press release:

New York, 18 December, 2013 — Warren Buffett made about US$37 million per day in 2013, according to calculations by Wealth-X, making him the billionaire who made the most money this year. With a gain of US$12.7 billion in 2013, the legendary billionaire investor and notable philanthropist’s net worth at the end of the year stands at US$59.1 billion. That, however, does not make Buffett the wealthiest billionaire on the list. That title goes to Microsoft chairman Bill Gates, who added US$11.5 billion to his personal fortune in 2013, ending the year with assets totaling US$72.6 billion. In number three spot on the list is American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who raked in US$11.4 billion in 2013 from his gambling properties in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore. His personal net worth is estimated to be more than US$35 billion. The individuals on the top 10 list collectively gained $US101.8 billion in 2013, an average gain of US$10.2 billion each. The combined wealth of the 10 individuals now totals US$347 billion, up from US$245 billion in January 2013. On average, they made US$29 million per day in 2013, and increased their wealth by 41.6 per cent, outperforming the 24 per cent returns seen in the S&P 500 this year. Below are the top 10 gainers of 2013:

Rank Name 2013 Gain* Net Worth December 2013* Net Worth January 2013* 1 Warren Buffett 12.7 59.1 46.4 2 Bill Gates 11.5 72.6 61.1 3 Sheldon Adelson 11.4 35.3 23.9 4 Jeff Bezos 11.3 34.4 23.1 5 Mark Zuckerberg 10.5 24.7 14.2 6 Masayoshi Son 10.3 19.1 8.8 7 Sergey Brin 9.3 30.0 20.7 8 Larry Page 9.3 29.9 20.6 9 Lui Chee Woo 8.3 19.6 11.3 10 Carl Icahn 7.2 22.1 14.9

* All figures in US$ billion Editor’s Note: Valuations are for the period between 1 January to 11 December, 2013. The amounts gained per day are based on 345 days (from 1 January to 11 December, 2013).

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.