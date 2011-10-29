What Wall Street Analysts Are Buzzing About This Morning

Good morning. Here’s your morning equity research take out from the Street.

Citi:



Avon (AVP): Citi is slashing its price target as the company reported disappointing sales for the quarter. 2012 EPS lowered from $2.20 to $1.75 and target price is now $22 from $29. The company, trading at a 10.5 P/E multiple looks cheap to analyst Wendy Nicholson, but unless the company can right the ship, it will continue to face downward price pressure.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Increasing price target to $8.00, up a dollar. The company made inroads in the notebook market, likely stealing market share from Intel. The announcement of Trinity, its next core driver, will drive results when released early in 2012.

Franklin Resources (BEN): Analyst William Kats is increasing the price target to $135 from $130 as margins held up even with no layoffs and increased marketing spend.

Credit Suisse:

Costco Wholesale (COST): Analyst Michael Exstein is increasing price targets to $93, up eight dollars. Same-store strength continues to boost top-line growth, making the company a strong value proposition for customers.

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro (PFCB): Price target is lowered to $30 from $34, with analyst Keith Siegner seeing share buybacks as too aggressive. The company, he believes, should be reinvesting in stores which are facing negative comps and no improvement in sight.

Time Warner Cable (TWC): The cable company missed earnings estimates when it reported third quarter results on softness in advertising and subscription revenues. Credit Suisse is lowering the company’s price target to $80 from $92.

Whole Foods Market (WFM): Upgraded from sell to neutral with an increased price target to $72. Analyst Edward Kelly thinks the company will have to push smaller store footprints to bolster growth, as big box locations are more difficult to place.

Deutsche Bank:

Aetna (AET): Strong quarterly results have Deutsche Bank increasing price target by a dollar to $54. 2011 EPS estimate has been increased 37%.

Coca-Cola (KO): Analyst Bill Schmitz is initiating with a buy rating and $75 price target. The alignment of activities, between bottling and retail, will help Coke maintain margins even as commodity prices begin to increase.

MF Global (MF): Recent ratings downgrades have analysts lowering price targets 50% to just $3. The company is heavily exposed to Europe and although the levered EFSF may help, it is unlikely to fully boost the company.

Northrop Grumman (NOC): Price target up to $63 from $57, although the company maintains a hold rating on Northrop. Below the line activity boosted results, i.e. lower tax rate. But the company’s increased guidance and improved margins are promising.

Morgan Stanley:

Medco Health Solutions (MHS): Analyst Ricky Goldwasser believes that there is a 70% probability that the company will gain approval to merge with Express Scripts. However, he is lowering the price target from $66 to $65.

Starwood Hotels (HOT): The company gave wide guidance during its most recent quarterly results, highlighting difficult visibility of 2012 revenue per available room. Morgan is increasing the companies price target to $50 from $47.

BONUS: Check out Goldman Sach’s simple play that’s paid off >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.