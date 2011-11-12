What Wall Street Analysts Are Buzzing About This Morning

Good morning, here’s your morning equity research roundup from the Street:



Deutsche Bank:

Nordstrom (JWN): Following Nordstrom’s solid quarter, analyst Charles Grom believes the company’s conservative guidance will cause a short-term sell off in shares, before a rebound. He lowers EPS for the fourth quarter to $1.07, above JWN guidance, and maintains his $55 price target.

NVIDIA (NVDA): Margins held up at NVIDIA, even against a difficult macro picture. Growth prospects remain cloudy, but analyst Ross Seymore is increasing his price target by a dollar to $16.

Goldman Sachs:

Kohl’s (KSS): Analyst Adrianne Shapira is increasing her price target on the big-box retailer from $54 to $56, while maintaining her neutral rating. The company has executed on its share buyback plan, but will face rising costs as it attempts to attract customers headed into holiday, including its $30 million in additional advertisements.

Viacom (VIA.B): Viacom reported increased advertisements in its core operations of 7%, but missed Goldman estimates by 100 basis points. At the same time, the company announced increased share buyback allowance by $6 billion. Analyst Drew Borst is increasing his price target from $51 to $53.

Jefferies:

Computer Sciences (CSC): Jefferies’ analyst Jason Kupferberg is lowering his price target from $32 to $28 after the company reported weak earnings this quarter.

Dynegy Inc. (DYN): The company’s hope for a pre-packaged bankruptcy is not faring well among unsecured creditors, leaving the company with difficult options to finance its activities. Analyst Paul Fremont is lowering his price target by 40% to just $3.

Morgan Stanley:

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Changes in the liquefied natural gas market will positively benefit Golar, a transporter of the energy. Morgan Stanley analyst Ole Slorer is increasing his price target from $46 to $55 on long-term growth prospects.

UBS:

ConAgra (CAG): Downgraded to neutral from a buy position, while analyst David Palmer lowers his price target to $26 from $28. ConAgra is having difficulty passing prices along to consumers, many of whom have switched to other products or changed habits.

Walt Disney (DIS): Analyst John Janedis is raising his price target a dollar to $35 as media and park operations continue to outperform. There are some signs of an ad slowdown headed into 2012, but booking rates and margins look healthy at resorts.

