What Wall Street Analysts Are Buzzing About This Morning

JetBlue Airways (JBLU): Analyst Kevin Crissey is upgrading JBLU to Buy. He cites high domestic exposure, potential benefits from industry consolidation, and current valuations and consensus earnings estimates, which he sees as too low.

Wells Fargo:

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Wells Fargo analysts are upgrading FITB to Outperform from Market Perform, based on four main factors: “1) FITB’s focus on C&I and mortgage banking should help support returns in 2012; 2) relatively healthier economic trends in its core markets; 3) ability to increase its capital return in 2012; and 4) attractive relative valuation.”

Guggenheim:

Dollar General (DG): Analyst John Heinbockel is raising his price target on DG to $57 from $54. Heinbockel increased his earnings estimates on factors including “significant consumables share gains, meaningful expense leverage, and, over time, more aggressive share repurchase activity.”



