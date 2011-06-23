What Wall Street Really Does In The Hamptons

The Hamptons has long been a haunt of Wall Street.



A short drive (or flight) from Manhattan and Greenwich, the food is good, the views are spectacular, and the pace is leisurely.

There’s a reason that Upper East side restaurateurs, Madison Avenue retailers, and Meatpacking club owners, open up outposts on the East End — because that’s where all their clientele go for the summer.

And much of that clientele, made their money on Wall Street.

