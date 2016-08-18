So you want to be a Wall Street banker? Here's how much you will get paid

If you’ve ever thought about a career in finance, you may want to know what you could earn down the road.

To answer your questions, we reached out to Emolument, a salary benchmarking website.

They gathered data on 2,800 finance professionals in New York at the analyst, associate, vice president, director, and managing director levels.

Take a look:

You’ll notice that the bonuses grow exponentially from analyst to managing director. The MD bonuses are actually larger, on average, than salaries.

Bankers can also earn many times more than the average: a UK-based financier got paid a huge $20.6 million bonus in 2013, according to figures from the European Banking Authority.

The figures from Emolument shed some light on what bankers earn at various levels in their career at a broad range of institutions, including bulge-bracket banks and smaller, niche players.

