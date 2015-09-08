So you want to be a Wall Street banker? Here's how much you will get paid

A couple of months ago we told you what Wall Street interns can earn in a summer.

It’s not a bad haul.

But young Wall Streeters won’t be interns forever. If you’re thinking about a career in finance, you may want to know what you could make down the road.

To find out, we reached out to Emolument, which collect crowdsourced data on company pay.

This data is based on 1,750 entries from US-based front-office investment bank employees at 25 different banks.

The entries were collected over the past 12 months and reported in British Pounds, which we converted at Thursday’s exchange rate of $US1.53 USD/GBP.

Take a look:

Most of the bulge bracket banks in the US have raised analyst salaries from $US70,000 to $US85,000. The reported salaries here, however, also reflect the non-blue chip banks included in the sample.

Emolument told us that if you only look at the bulge brackets, the median salary is closer to $US83,000.

You will notice that the bonuses grow expontentially from analyst to managing director. The MD bonuses are actually larger, on average, than salaries.

Bankers can also earn many times more than the average: a UK-based financier got paid a huge $US20.6 million bonus in 2013, according to new figures from the European Banking Authority.

But the figures from Emolument shed some light on what bankers earn at various levels in their career at a broad range of institutions, including bulge-bracket banks and smaller, niche players.

The sample includes respondents from the following banks: Citigroup, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, UBS, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Wells Fargo, RBC, RBS, Jefferies, Credit Agricole, BMO Financial Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Nomura, Natixis, BNY Mellon, MUFG Union Bank, Macquarie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.