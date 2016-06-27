Inside the diets of Victoria's Secret Angels

Victoria’s Secret is notoriously picky about the models it hires.
The select few “Angels” are a core part of the brand’s marketing plan and help it control more than 30% of the global lingerie market.
The models train vigorously — especially before the big annual fashion show.
In addition to working out constantly, many models say that diet is a key part of their strategy to looking good.
Here’s a look at what they eat.
Elsa Hosk chowed down on an aci bowl with kale, spinach, banana, blueberries, hemp milk, vegan plant protein, toasted coconut, and pollen after a workout. She put brain octane oil and grass-fed ghee in her coffee.
Adriana Lima might have told The Telegraph that she just has protein shakes in the weeks leading up to the big fashion show, but just a few months ago, she was chowing down on some Brazilian fish stew.
Alessandra Ambrosio has a lifestyle brand and website, where she posts her favourite healthy recipes -- like chicken with avocados.
Candice Swanpoel said on Instagram that this -- pizza and beer -- is 'what happens when your shoot wraps at 1 a.m.'
'I don't restrict myself from any food in my diet; I think it's all about balance. I'm also very lucky with my genetics and metabolism,' Sara Sampaio said to Vogue. Maybe that's why she's here with a ton of sweets at The Sugar Factory!
