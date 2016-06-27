Inside the diets of Victoria's Secret Angels

Victoria’s Secret is notoriously picky about the models it hires.

The select few “Angels” are a core part of the brand’s marketing plan and help it control more than 30% of the global lingerie market.

The models train vigorously — especially before the big annual fashion show.

In addition to working out constantly, many models say that diet is a key part of their strategy to looking good.

Here’s a look at what they eat.

Elsa Hosk chowed down on an aci bowl with kale, spinach, banana, blueberries, hemp milk, vegan plant protein, toasted coconut, and pollen after a workout. She put brain octane oil and grass-fed ghee in her coffee. But she claims she eats In-N-Out during Victoria's Secret photo shoots. Hosk also indulges in Swedish food. But don't be mistaken -- she eats healthily before she works out. Martha Hunt has avocado toast with an egg on top. Taylor Hill has an egg on toast with some salad on the side for breakfast. Jasmine Tookes snacks on a Chobani yogurt at Chobani Soho in New York City. Behati Prinsloo focuses on vegetables. Monika 'Jac' Jagaciak preps some shrimp risotto. For breakfast, Romee Strijd has a baked cinnamon apple and a beetroot, lemon, and raspberry juice. She also chows down on roasted peppers stuffed with turkey and feta cheese. Lais Ribiero drinks a healthy acai smoothie. But she also indulges. Lily Aldrige eats steak, sweet potatoes, and green tea. But she also indulges in bouillabaisse. Adriana Lima might have told The Telegraph that she just has protein shakes in the weeks leading up to the big fashion show, but just a few months ago, she was chowing down on some Brazilian fish stew.

Source: The Telegraph Alessandra Ambrosio has a lifestyle brand and website, where she posts her favourite healthy recipes -- like chicken with avocados. Candice Swanpoel said on Instagram that this -- pizza and beer -- is 'what happens when your shoot wraps at 1 a.m.'

Source: Instagram Kate Grigorieva is not afraid to indulge. Yes, that's pasta -- she eats carbs. 'I don't restrict myself from any food in my diet; I think it's all about balance. I'm also very lucky with my genetics and metabolism,' Sara Sampaio said to Vogue. Maybe that's why she's here with a ton of sweets at The Sugar Factory!

Source: Vogue

