Inside the diets of Victoria's Secret Angels

Victoria’s Secret is notoriously picky about the models it hires.

The select few “Angels” are a core part of the brand’s marketing plan and help it control more than 30% of the global lingerie market.

The models train vigorously — especially before the big annual fashion show.

In addition to working out constantly, many models say that diet is a key part of their strategy to looking good.

Here’s a look at what they eat.

Elsa Hosk chowed down on an aci bowl with kale, spinach, banana, blueberries, hemp milk, vegan plant protein, toasted coconut, pollen after a workout. She put brain octane oil and grass-fed ghee in her coffee. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4r5UpwmIcq/embed/ Width: 658px But she claims she eats In-N-Out during Victoria's Secret photo shoots. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1yrFWqmIbW/embed/ Width: 658px Hosk also indulges in Swedish food. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/r7IahcGISU/embed/ Width: 658px But don't be mistaken -- she eats healthily before she works out. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/mp26Y0GIb3/embed/ Width: 658px Martha Hunt has avocado toast with an egg on top. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/nlNXQ2oRc6/embed/ Width: 658px Taylor Hill has an egg on toast with some salad on the side for breakfast. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/z5vkeoNpKj/embed/ Width: 658px Jasmine Tookes snacks on a Chobani yogurt at Chobani Soho in New York City. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0YdIz7HFLf/embed/ Width: 658px Behati Prinsloo focuses on vegetables. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/t9WrGBQlvP/embed/ Width: 658px Monika 'Jac' Jagaciak preps some shrimp risotto. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/tVX5ELGqq7/embed/ Width: 658px For breakfast, Romee Strijd has a baked cinnamon apple and a beetroot, lemon, and raspberry juice. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yrfhbSrePn/embed/ Width: 658px She also chows down on roasted peppers stuffed with turkey and feta cheese. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/ui5ZZVLeA8/embed/ Width: 658px Lais Ribiero drinks a healthy acai smoothie. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/YbHs2uRf29/embed/ Width: 658px But she also indulges. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/Yngs_1Rf-A/embed/ Width: 658px Lily Aldrige eats steak, sweet potatoes, and green tea. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/vUDcvZP316/embed/ Width: 658px But she also indulges in bouillabaise. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/s2rQi8P3xb/embed/ Width: 658px Adriana Lima might have told The Telegraph that she just has protein shakes in the weeks leading up to the big fashion show, but just a few months ago, she was chowing down on some Brazilian fish stew. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4xe9Z8M6ir/embed/ Width: 658px Source: The Telegraph Alessandra Ambrosio has a lifestyle brand and website, where she posts her favourite healthy recipes -- like chicken with avocados. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/uGqyr6icFp/embed/ Width: 658px Candice Swanpoel said on Instagram that this -- pizza and beer -- is 'what happens when your shoot wraps at 1 a.m.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/rc5cofSfFm/embed/ Width: 658px Source: Instagram Kate Grigorieva is not afraid to indulge. Yes, that's pasta -- she eats carbs. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/73dgrrmK8w/embed/ Width: 658px 'I don't restrict myself from any food in my diet; I think it's all about balance. I'm also very lucky with my genetics and metabolism,' Sara Sampaio said to Vogue. Maybe that's why she's here with a ton of sweets at The Sugar Factory! Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5tHQiBhILi/embed/ Width: 658px Source: Vogue

