How to check which version of Microsoft Outlook you have, on desktop or mobile

Sean Gallup/Getty Images It’s easy to find what version of Outlook you have.

Depending on the version of Outlook you have, you can find the current version number under the File menu, or by opening the “About” menu.

When you check which version of Outlook you have, you’ll either be given a specific version number, or it will simply say “Microsoft 365.”

If you’re troubleshooting a more complex issue, you can also find Outlook’s current build number on this page.

Outlook has been part of Microsoft’s productivity suite since 1997, when it appeared in Office 97. It’s been updated regularly since then, with over a dozen iterations of the program.

With so many versions of Outlook in use, it might not be clear what version you are currently using.

If you need to know your Outlook version number, here’s how to find it, using the desktop version for Mac and PC, or the mobile version for iPhone and Android devices.

How to find your version of Outlook for PC



1. Open Outlook and click “File.”

2. In the navigation pane on the left, click “Office Account.” If you don’t see that, you may have an older version of Outlook – choose “Help” instead.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Most people will find the version number in the Office Account section of the File menu.

3. Find your version number under “Product Information” at the top of the page. If you subscribe to the annual Microsoft 365 program, the version will simply be “Microsoft 365.” Otherwise, you should see a version number.

4. If you need more detailed version information – like if you’re troubleshooting a software issue – you can find the build number next to “About Outlook.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider In most recent versions of Outlook, the version number should be located directly under ‘Product Information.’

5. It’s possible you’re running a much older version of Outlook, in which case you might not see any of that. In that case, click “Help” and then click “About.” You should see the version number.

How to find your version of Outlook for Mac



1. Open Outlook on your Mac and log in, and then click “Outlook” in the top-left corner of the screen.

2. In the menu that opens, click “About Outlook.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open the ‘About Outlook’ menu.

3. A pop-up window will open. Here, you’ll see the version number and the build number in parentheses next to it.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You’ll find the version number year the top of the window.

How to find your version of Outlook on a phone or tablet



1. Open Outlook, and then tap the button at the top left to see the navigation menu.

2. Tap the Settings icon at the bottom of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open Outlook’s side menu to find your version number.

3. Tap “Help & Feedback.”

4. You’ll find the version number at the bottom of this screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The version number is at the bottom of the screen.

