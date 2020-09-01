What version of iOS do I have? How to find which version your iPhone is running and check if there's an update available

Crystal Cox/Business Insider It’s easy to check for the version of iOS your iPhone is running.

You can find the current version of iOS on your iPhone in the “General” section of your phone’s Settings app.

Tap “Software Update” to see your current iOS version and to check if there are any new system updates waiting to be installed.

You can also find the iOS version on the “About” page in the “General” section. It has additional info like your device’s serial number.

Apple makes it pretty easy to check which version of iOS you have installed on your iPhone.

You may need to know if your device is running the latest iteration of the OS or if it’s compatible with a particular app or accessory.

How to find which version of iOS is installed on your iPhone



1. On your iPhone, start the Settings app and then tap “General.”

2. Tap “Software Update.”

3. Here you can see your current iOS version, and check if there is an update available and ready to install. If an update is available, you’ll see it here and can tap to start the update.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The ‘Software Update’ page in your Settings app will tell you if there are software updates waiting.

Another way to see your iOS version is to start the Settings app, then tap “General” and “About.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The ‘About’ page shows a variety of details about your device in addition to the iOS version.

The “About” page lists all kinds of information about your device, including the software version, serial number, and details about how much storage space is free. You can’t see if there’s a software update available from this screen, though, which is why this page may not be as handy as the “Software Update” page.

