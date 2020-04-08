How to check which version of Firefox you have on your computer

PixieMe/Shutterstock You can find out which version of Firefox you have on your computer in a few simple steps.

To check which version of Firefox you have on your computer, simply open the browser and open the menu in the top-right.

If you have an update available for Firefox, you can also update it directly from this menu.

Cutting-edge websites will sometimes require an up-to-date version of Firefox to function at their best – or even at all.

Other times, you may have a slower computer that demands an older version of Firefox in order to perform optimally.

Whatever the reason, and whatever Firefox version, here’s how to check which version of the Mozilla web browser you’re using.

How to check which version of Firefox you have

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

2. With Firefox open, click the top dropdown menu and select “Firefox,” located to the right of “File.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider This is the dropdown menu that lives above your Firefox window, so you may need to exit from a zoomed-in fullscreen in order to see it.

3. Select “About Firefox.” The numeric Firefox version will be listed near the top.

If your Firefox version is not up-to-date, you’ll have the option to update and restart the browser in this same window.

If your Firefox version does need to be updated, there will be a button in the same window to restart and update.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Update Firefox.

If you’d like to use an older version of Firefox, you’ll need to uninstall Firefox and install an older version.

