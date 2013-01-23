Verizon May Have Just Told The World Apple Is Going To Have Jaw-Dropping iPhone Sales

Photo: AP

We have ~30 hours until Apple tells us how many iPhones it sold during the holiday quarter.Until then, we’re left to guess. Right now, the Street’s consensus is around 48 million units.



But, Topeka Capital analyst Brian White says that if you use Verizon’s just announced iPhone sales as a guide, Apple could demolish expectations.

Verizon sold 6.2 million iPhones last quarter. Historically, Verizon has been about 11% of iPhone sales. If that holds, then Apple will have sold 56 million iPhones, says White. Even if it’s 12% of iPhone sales, Apple could have sold 51 million.

It’s a big if. Things change. The rest of the world may have grown tired of the iPhone last quarter. But, it’s hard to look at this Verizon iPhone number as anything but good news for Apple.

