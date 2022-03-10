11 dog-safe vegetables that have benefits for your pup’s health

Dogs can eat vegetables like zucchini but should never have onions. Betsie Van Der Meer/Getty Images

Dogs can eat vegetables like carrots, broccoli, kale, green beans, beets, and more.

You can also feed your dog pumpkin to help soothe their digestive system.

But you should never feed your dog onions, asparagus, mushrooms, garlic, or chives.

Whether you’re sharing a bite of your own meal with your pup or preparing a snack just for them, it’s important to know what’s safe and what isn’t. Certain vegetables can provide health benefits for dogs in the same way they do for us humans, but others should be avoided.

Note: When you serve your dog any of the acceptable vegetables, be sure that they are plain without any added seasonings, which may contain harmful ingredients that can be dangerous to your pup.



The exact amount of vegetables you feed your dog will vary based on their size and activity level, but as a general rule of thumb, only 10% of your pup’s calorie intake should be from these vegetables and any other treats, says Renee Streeter, DVM, DACVIN, veterinary nutritionist at PetPlate.

Here are 11 vegetables that dogs can eat, as well as some vegetables you should never feed your dog.

1. Carrots

Carrots make a great snack for your dog since they are low-calorie and high in fiber and beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A, says Laura Robinson DVM, lead veterinary advisor to pet telehealth company Pawp.

As a bonus, they are great for your dog’s teeth since they’re fibrous and hard and can help scrape off plaque as they chew, Robinson says.

2. Green beans

Green beans are a low calorie food loaded with fiber, says Streeter. Plus, she says they contain important vitamins and minerals such as:

Iron

Calcium

Vitamin B6

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is safe for dogs to eat, and contains a high amount of fiber and vitamin C — but it should only be served in small amounts as an occasional snack, no more than once or twice a week, Robinson says. Plus, she says it should make up less than 8% of their daily calorie intake.

“Broccoli florets contain isothiocyanates, which can cause mild to potentially severe gastric irritation in certain dogs — so use with caution,” says Robinson.

4. Celery

Celery promotes health by providing a low fat treat high in vitamins A, C, and K. Plus, if your dog has stinky breath, chewing on celery can help freshen their breath by scraping off plaque as they chew and stimulating saliva production, Robinson says.

5. Spinach

This leafy green is a healthy supplement to a dog’s diet, Streeter says. Spinach contains:

Antioxidants

Calcium

Iron

Vitamin K

Note: Spinach is high in oxalates, which contributes to urinary stones. If your dog is prone to urinary stones, you should avoid giving them spinach as it may cause issues, says Streeter. However, if your pup has no urinary issues, you’re good to go.



6. Kale

If your dog does have urinary issues but you want to reap the benefits of leafy greens, it’s better to spring for kale.

Streeter says kale has a lower oxalate content, while still providing important antioxidants and nutrients like:

Beta-carotene

Vitamin C

Manganese

Calcium

Iron

You can give your dog kale either cooked or raw depending on their preference, but if you plan to give it more often than a small taste here and there, Streeter says you may want to cook it to reduce the volume.

7. Zucchini

While zucchini is technically a fruit, most people consider it a vegetable. Robinson says it can benefit your dog’s vision, skin, coat, and bone health by providing:

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Vitamin B6

8. Pumpkin

Similarly to zucchini, pumpkins are actually a fruit that’s often mistaken for a vegetable.

Be sure to only feed your dog 100% pure pumpkin, and not pumpkin pie filling, which may contain sugar and other additives that could upset their stomach. Pumpkins contain nutrients such as:

Vitamin A

B vitamins

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Plus, Robinson says due to their fiber content, pumpkins are great to help regulate your dog’s bowel movements if they are constipated or have diarrhea.

9. Brussels sprouts

Streeter says brussels sprouts are an excellent healthy food for your dog since they contain nutrients such as:

Vitamin C

Vitamin K

Fiber

Folate

As a bonus, they also contain sulforaphane, a compound that may reduce the risk of cancer, says Streeter.

10. Lettuce

Lettuce is about 90% water, which makes it a low calorie snack, but it’s also low in nutritional value compared to other veggies, says Robinson.

However, if your dog loves the taste and enjoys chewing on something crunchy, it’s a great alternative to dog treats, especially if your pup is on a diet.

11. Beets

Robinson says beets can benefit dogs’ immune system and digestion. They contain important nutrients including:

Fiber

Vitamin C

Folate

Potassium

They can be served raw or cooked, however, you should avoid canned beets since they contain high amounts of sodium, Robinson says. Additionally, since beets may increase risk of bladder stones, they should only be given to your dog a few times a month at most.

Vegetables you should never feed your dog

Keep your dog safe by knowing what foods to avoid. Robinson says you should not feed your dog the following:

Onion

Asparagus

Mushrooms

Garlic

Chives

Insider’s takeaway

There are plenty of vegetables that are safe and nutritious to feed your dog, ranging from carrots to spinach to beets. As with any other foods, be sure to feed your pups these veggies in moderation, and avoid foods or seasonings that may be toxic.