Mark Suster: Group Texting Companies Are Doomed

Cloud and digital media startups have a real chance to lead the next chapter of tech innovation.



Group texting companies? Not so much.

Mark Suster, venture capitalist at GRP Partners, shares with us why he is most excited about these trends and what specific companies he is looking into.

Watch below for a detailed breakdown of how cloud and digital advertising are changing the tech industry.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

