When former Google employee Will Scott had the chance to visit the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, he also purchased a copy of North Korea’s “Red Star 3” operating system before returning to America.
Little was publicly known about Red Star 3.
North Korea used to use Windows, but it has since created Red Star 3, which is designed to look a lot like Apple’s Mac OS X operating system.
From stunning and picturesque wallpapers to removing South Korea from the available time zones, here’s what it’s like to use a computer in North Korea.
When installing Red Star 3, you're prompted to select a city for your time zone. Interestingly enough, Seoul, South Korea, isn't an option.
You're in! You'll notice Red Star 3 looks a lot like Mac OS X. Past versions looked more like Windows XP. Since Kim Jong Un was spotted using an iMac at his desk back in 2013, some people believe he wanted Red Star to look more like a Mac.
To access your saved documents, you use Red Star's file manager, which looks a lot like Apple's 'Finder' management system.
Red Star's web browser is called 'Naenara,' and it is a heavily modified version of Mozilla Firefox.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.