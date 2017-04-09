How to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner like sprint legend Usain Bolt

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images Usain Bolt holds the 100 metre world record (9.58 seconds) and 200 metre world record (19.19 seconds).

Usain Bolt is an athlete like no other.

Typically, at 1.83 metres (6 foot), elite sprinters are marginally taller than the male average and weigh between 75 kg and 80 kg.

However, Bolt, who has eight gold medals from three Olympic Games, is built much differently — he is 1.95 metres (6 foot, 5 inches) and carries 95 kg in body weight.

Logic dictates that a heavier build should produce a slower sprint speed, but Bolt is able to reach unprecedented top speeds of 27.79 mph thanks to an extraordinary combination of strength, power, acceleration, and technique.

The key exercises in Bolt’s training regime focus on explosiveness — harnessing the fast-twitch muscle fibres essential for 100 metre and 200 metre races — and conditioning, ensuring his body does not become too bulky.

Diet, though, also plays a fundamental part in ensuring Bolt maintains a lean physique, and despite reports that Bolt fuels up on chicken nuggets and wings the morning before he hits the track, his average day of eating is much more calculated.

GoCompare looked at the diets of famous athletes, actors, and musicians to find out what they eat, how often, and how much. While recent research from Ladbrokes suggested Bolt eats 5,500 calories a day, GoCompare found that the athlete consumes 2,273 calories a day throughout five meals, a fairly moderate number considering the amount of training he undergoes.

Though your chances to see the 30-year-old on the race track may be few and far between — he’s due to retire after this summer’s IAAF World Championships in London — you can still try and match his diet.

Scroll down to see a full day of eating for the Olympic champion, which includes tropical fruit for those with a sweet tooth, as well as staples such as eggs, pasta, and chicken.

Usain Bolt starts the day with an egg sandwich. Itakdalee / Shutterstock Apples are a core snack for Bolt between breakfast and lunch. Cantador / Shutterstock A lunch high in carbohydrates like pasta with beef takes center stage. Bvlena / Shutterstock He eats more fruit, like mangos and pineapple, between lunch and dinner. Tatiana Frank / Getty Images Bolt's final meal of the day includes the likes of chicken and dumplings with broccoli, bringing him to his approximate total of 2,273 calories a day. Africa Studio / Getty Images

