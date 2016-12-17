Uber and Lyft drivers share 14 things they they'd love to tell passengers but can't

Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images.

For whatever reason, whether it’s to keep their ratings high or to prevent damage to their cars, there are some things Uber and Lyft drivers won’t tell their passengers, even if they’d really love to.

To bridge the divide, we asked Uber and Lyft drivers everywhere to weigh in on the one thing they’d love to tell passengers but can’t.

We’ve anonymously included some of the more constructive thoughts here:

'Toes on the curb' Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'Don't make us wait the full five minutes that Uber gives you. The app gives you a minute-by-minute update as to when we will be there to pick you up, yet you can't be ready when we get there?' 'The seat you're sitting in was last occupied by the spawn of Satan' Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'Seriously, though, it takes a high level of professionalism sometimes to prevent letting a rude passenger's attitude affect your next passenger's experience, especially during a rapid transition where your next ride is booked before the current one ends.' 'If you want to gossip, please do' Mike Nudelman/Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'I love drama. I want to know 100% of the information, even though I know none of these people. There is no better way to pass the time with a stranger than gossiping about people I'll never see again.' 'Stop assuming we don't need tips because Uber pays so well' Mike Nudelman/Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'It doesn't.' 'Gratitude goes a long way' Mike Nudelman/Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'It feels great to hear a sincere 'thank you' from the customer after the ride ends.' 'I love listening to strangers' conversations' Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'Many don't seem to notice or care and I feel like a fly on the wall.' 'I'm an independent contractor, which means I don't really have a boss' Mike Nudelman/Business Insider 'And filing a report saying I was rude because I wouldn't let you have more riders than what is legally allowed or that I wouldn't let you bring in an open container of alcohol really isn't going to do you much good. 'At the end of the day, it's my car, my time, and my life. I am a human just like you, and you are treated the exact way you treat me. 'If you don't take the time to ensure you put in a proper pickup location, don't answer your messages or phone calls, take too long (five minutes is way too long to get to a car), or are rude, before or during your pickup, I will cancel your ride and won't feel sorry for you being inconvenienced and charged a cancellation fee.' 'Don't have a smoke just before getting in my car' Mike Nudelman/Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'Some people are heavy smokers and they stink up my car with cigarette smell. I wish they would spray cologne or perfume before getting inside the vehicle.' 'I would love to say 'no' a lot more …' Mike Nudelman/Samantha Lee/Business Insider '... without worrying about a steep ratings drop.' 'It's a service industry -- tips are appreciated' Mike Nudelman/Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'If you feel like you've been given above and beyond great service, throw a couple bucks to the driver. It makes a huge difference.' 'It's not classy to sleep with random people from the bar' Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'And cocaine is bad for you.' 'Stop being such an a--hole to your drivers' Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'I would love to tell rude and obnoxious riders to get out of my car.' 'The ride can't always be perfect' Mike Nudelman/Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'You try doing this for a living, i.e. keeping your car pristine, predicting traffic and road construction, and always being in a good mood.' 'The cheaper the ride is for you …' Mike Nudelman/Samantha Lee/Business Insider 'The harder it is on drivers.' Responses have been edited for clarity.

