Uber and Lyft drivers share 14 things they they'd love to tell passengers but can't

For whatever reason, whether it’s to keep their ratings high or to prevent damage to their cars, there are some things Uber and Lyft drivers won’t tell their passengers, even if they’d really love to.
To bridge the divide, we asked Uber and Lyft drivers everywhere to weigh in on the one thing they’d love to tell passengers but can’t.
We’ve anonymously included some of the more constructive thoughts here:
'Don't make us wait the full five minutes that Uber gives you. The app gives you a minute-by-minute update as to when we will be there to pick you up, yet you can't be ready when we get there?'
'Seriously, though, it takes a high level of professionalism sometimes to prevent letting a rude passenger's attitude affect your next passenger's experience, especially during a rapid transition where your next ride is booked before the current one ends.'
'I love drama. I want to know 100% of the information, even though I know none of these people. There is no better way to pass the time with a stranger than gossiping about people I'll never see again.'
'It doesn't.'
'It feels great to hear a sincere 'thank you' from the customer after the ride ends.'
'Many don't seem to notice or care and I feel like a fly on the wall.'
'And filing a report saying I was rude because I wouldn't let you have more riders than what is legally allowed or that I wouldn't let you bring in an open container of alcohol really isn't going to do you much good.
'At the end of the day, it's my car, my time, and my life. I am a human just like you, and you are treated the exact way you treat me.
'If you don't take the time to ensure you put in a proper pickup location, don't answer your messages or phone calls, take too long (five minutes is way too long to get to a car), or are rude, before or during your pickup, I will cancel your ride and won't feel sorry for you being inconvenienced and charged a cancellation fee.'
'Some people are heavy smokers and they stink up my car with cigarette smell. I wish they would spray cologne or perfume before getting inside the vehicle.'
'... without worrying about a steep ratings drop.'
'If you feel like you've been given above and beyond great service, throw a couple bucks to the driver. It makes a huge difference.'
'And cocaine is bad for you.'
'I would love to tell rude and obnoxious riders to get out of my car.'
'You try doing this for a living, i.e. keeping your car pristine, predicting traffic and road construction, and always being in a good mood.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.