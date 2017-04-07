Not all types of sugars are equal -- here are the best and worst ones for you

Which is better for you: soda or milk? You might be able to guess the answer, but do you know why? Milk and soda are made up of different kinds of sugar. Robert Lustig, who is a professor of pediatric endocrinology at the University of California at San Francisco, explains the different types of sugar and which ones are better than others.

Learn more in Lustig’s books “The Hacking of the American Mind” and “Fat Chance.”

