The FDA recommends that we eat a balanced diet of 2,000 calories a day. Some days we do a better job passing on the pizza and reaching for a salad, and other days full pints of ice cream just disappear into our stomachs. Here’s what 2,000 calories of various food items look like.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.