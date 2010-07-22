Twitter visualisation Shows When We Are Happiest

Alan Mislove, a researcher at Northwestern University, put together a study on Americans’ moods by location and time, based on the content of their tweets.



The study looked at 300 million tweets, measuring mood based on the occurrence of emotionally-charged words. The two most salient results:

The west coast is more cheerful than the east.

Work is depressing. People are happy in the morning and at night, but get more miserable as the day goes on. Thursdays are miserable, weekends are happy days.

Obviously, information about Twitter users probably isn’t representative of the population as a whole, but the results are still interesting. This visualisation shows Twitter activity over the course of a day, looped twice. Green indicates a positive mood, red a negative one. Areas grow as Twitter activity increases:



