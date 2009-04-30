What Twitter Looks Like For Twitter Employees (SCREENSHOTS)

(See also: The 5 Worst Tweets Ever)

Francophone geek site Nowhere Else says hackers sent them screenshots from the site Twitter employees use to manage the microblogging service, admin.twitter.com.



Some of the cool things the screen shots reveal:

A fairly simple backend user-interface

The users Ashton Kutcher blocks

A “darkmode status” toolset that allows admins to shut down any number of features

Nifty analytics like users created per day over the last three day

Click on the images below to expand them:

