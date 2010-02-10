Early Google Buzz Reviews

Google announced its new social networking product, Google Buzz, today. Our reaction: late, boring, and lame.

But why take our word for it? ‘Google Buzz’ is the top trending topic on Twitter right now, so you can get instant reviews from the masses.

Check out what people think of Google Buzz >

The creator of Gmail and founder of FriendFeed thinks FriendFeed in Gmail is cool!

"I finally have a way to stay connected to my friends!"

"Another way to annoy my friends"

"remember when Microsoft announced Soapbox? That's what just happened"

"ridiculously lame"

"Google products seem to be suffering from a strategy tax"

"My Google contact list really kinda sucks."

"Our online identities no longer tie back to a single email address"

Google goes for *200* characters

Google Wave's Early Reviews: 'Impressive' But 'Useless'

