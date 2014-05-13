Here Are The 25 TV Shows That Just Got Cancelled

The major network channels ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW have been announcing all of their cancellations, renewals, and new shows for the fall lineup.

If you’re not sure whether your favourite show will return for another season, here’s a quick guide to show you which series received the axe.

Most of the shows cut from the block are new, but there were a few veterans that won’t be back, either.

CBS

“Friends with Better Lives”

CBS hoped the comedy with Brooklyn Decker and James Van Der Beek would become a favourite when it premiered after the “How I Met Your Mother” finale.

“The Crazy Ones”

The time slot after CBS’ “Big Bang Theory” didn’t help Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s ad series.

“Hostages”

Jerry Bruckheimer’s drama starring Dylan McDermott as a rogue FBI agent had mixed reviews.

“Intelligence”

Though the series had potential from a huge premiere, “Lost” star Josh Halloway’s cyber crime drama was a bit too far-fetched and difficult to comprehend.

“Bad Teacher”

Movies don’t always translate well to television, and this is a perfect example. The adaptation of Cameron Diaz’s hit movie was given the axe after three episodes.

ABC

“Suburgatory”

After three seasons, the comedy will come to a close. The show never became as popular as ABC’s “Modern Family” and “The Middle.”

“Once Upon A Time In Wonderland”

The spin-off never had the same success as its source material “Once Upon A Time” on Thursday nights.

“Trophy Wife”

The series starring Malin Akerman (“The Proposal”) was liked by critics, but had a costly cast to maintain.

“The Neighbours”

We were surprised this comedy following a family of aliens on Earth, made it to a second season.

“Super Fun Night”

No one thought Rebel Wilson’s comedy was fun enough to stay around for more than one season.

FOX

“Raising Hope”

The comedy starring Matha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt will come to an end after four seasons.

“Surviving Jack”

Christopher Meloni’s return to television in the ’90s-themed sitcom had similar ratings to other renewed series, but didn’t make the cut as something Fox thought had future potential.

“Almost Human”

The futuristic cop-buddy show was pulling in numbers similar to Kevin Bacon’s “The Following”; however, Variety reports financial disagreements with Warner Bros. TV may have had a hand in the show’s cancellation.

“Enlisted”

Despite good reviews, the Friday time slot for the show never helped it gain traction with viewers.

“Rake”

Keegan Deane’s legal drama received pretty favourable reviews, but after seven episodes ratings hovered under 2 million viewers. A little over 1 million tuned in for the final episode.

“Dads”

The show survived brutal early reviews, but in the end, Seth MacFarlane’s live-action comedy may have been a bit too much for television.

“The X-Factor”

Simon Cowell’s reality competition never lived up to the success of “American Idol.”

NBC

“Community”

It took five seasons for Dan Harmon’s cult comedy to receive the axe after being on the bubble amid low ratings for some time.

“Revolution”

NBC wanted an apocalyptic series without zombies, but network executives decided to axe the J.J. Abrams’ series after two seasons.

“Crisis”

The midseason drama starring Dermot Mulroney and Rachael Taylor held its own in a late Sunday night time slot; however, the numbers weren’t good enough for a renewal.

“Dracula”

NBC tried to catch onto the vampire craze a few years too late after the “True Blood” and “Twilight” phenomenon.

“Believe”

It just wasn’t a good year for J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot. Even Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron (“Gravity”) couldn’t help the supernatural show off the ground.

“The Michael J. Fox Show”



The show was cancelled a little while back, but it’s still worth noting here since NBC put a lot of time and marketing into highlighting Fox’s return to TV. Despite solid early ratings, the show quickly dipped in ratings as the series carried on.







“Growing Up Fisher”

J.K Simmons’ midseason sitcom in which he played a blind father had decent ratings, but didn’t perform better than its lead in, “About a Boy.”





The CW

“The Carrie Diaries”

“Sex and the City” fans weren’t interested in seeing what Carrie was like in this prequel high school drama.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.