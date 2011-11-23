WHAT? Trump Won't Rule Out 2012 Run in New Book

Photo: YouTube

Billionaire reality star and real estate mogul Donald Trump may yet decide to run for president after all. In “Time To Get Tough,” a new book coming out next month, Trump says he hasn’t ruled out an independent run if Republicans nominate the wrong candidate, Fox News reports.Trump also reveals his net worth in the book — saying he had prepared the personal financial disclosures required for a presidential run, before deciding against seeking the GOP nomination earlier this year.



He certainly has the money to make an independent bid — he’s worth $7,004,900,000 according to the book — but he will have a hard time convincing voters to back him. A Quinnipiac poll in May found that 58 per cent of Americans say they would never vote for Trump under any circumstances.

Here is the breakdown of Trump’s wealth, via Fox News:

$3 Billion of that is from what is estimated as “Brand Value”

*$270,300,000 in Cash and Marketable Securities on hand.

*Real Estate owned 100% by Trump — more than $3.2 Billion dollars worth.

*Real Estate partially owned by Trump — more than $900,000,000.

