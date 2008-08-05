What Tropical Storm? Oil Falls Below $120

What Tropical Storm? What Iranian threat to close the Straits of Hormuz? What kidnappings in Nigeria?



In mid-day trading, oil has fallen below $120. Every news wire is is listing the same 4 reasons that they said were holding oil steady around $125. The evidence of increased output by OPEC is apparently winning out now over the weather, Iranian saber rattling, and Nigerian rebels.

