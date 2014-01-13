What Traveling In Clive Palmer's Titanic II Third-Class Cabins Could Be Like

Getty / Mario Tama

Clive Palmer, businessman and federal member for the Sunshine Coast seat of Fairfax, has been working on his remake of the Titanic for a while.

The cruise ship, according to media reports, aims to replicate the luxury found on the original vessel. Think lavish fittings and a lot of mahogany.

But according to The Courier-Mail, this also means third class will be true to its roots, modeled on the cramp conditions faced by less-wealthy voyagers on the infamous Titanic.

While Palmer appears to be setting his third-class cabins up as an adventure-esque travel option, here are a few facts about the steerage class on the original Titanic, via The Titanic For Dummies:

Third-class cabins on the Titanic had running water and electricity

Steerage passengers were provided with meals, which were a wonderful perk; most steamships that carried steerage passengers at the time required them to bring their own food

Passengers could clean up in their cabins in a washbasin. However, only two bathtubs served all 700-plus third-class men and women

Bunk beds in third class had mattresses, pillows, and blankets, but no sheets or pillowcases

The boat was designed to be floating (and supposedly unsinkable) luxury. For this reason, it turns out the third-class cabins were not actually that bad by comparison:

On the Titanic, third-class passengers shared common bathrooms, ate in dining facilities with other third-class passengers, and slept in cabins four to a room. By the standards of the day, the accommodations on the Titanic for third-class passengers were excellent. In fact, the Titanic provided nicer living conditions than many of the steerage passengers were accustomed to at home.

Here is some of what Palmer said in the report:

“We might offer to recreate the experience of those hopeful immigrants to America,” Palmer told the newspaper. “The Titanic original design had an area under the water line two decks high and 40ft (12m) long simply marked ‘potatoes.’ “First class on the Titanic was truly unbelievable, second class was like our first class and third class – well third class was really third class.”

However according to the Courier-Mail, rules on the Titanic required all third-class passengers to be deloused.

“We might spray them with a hose full of confetti but they will have to have the experience,” Palmer said.

There’s more here.

