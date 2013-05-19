7 Big Stories That Traders Are Talking About This Weekend

WikipediaDave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the top stories that traders are talking about this weekend.
Here are the big ones:
- Hedge fund managers have gone short Treasuries for the first time in 2 months (Bloomberg)
- Chinese home prices rise at a slower pace in April (China Daily)
- Investors poured money like crazy into equity funds this week (FT)
- There was another insane amount of gold selling this wee, probably associated with ETF liquidations (Barron’s)
- Inflation is still non-existent around the world (Bloomberg)
- Obama approves more liquid natural gas exports (FT)
