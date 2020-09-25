Here's what Senate Republicans are saying about Trump refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

Republicans on Capitol Hill were bombarded with questions on Thursday over whether they agree with President Donald Trump’s assertion that he will not necessarily accept a peaceful transition of power in the November election, if he loses.

Trump made the claim on the grounds of his longstanding conspiracy theories over voter fraud stemming from voting by mail.

Senate Republicans tried to strike a balance between supporting democracy and avoiding a full rebuke of what Trump actually said.

On Capitol Hill on Thursday, top Republicans tried to thread the needle between reassuring the American public that a peaceful transition of power will happen while avoiding any appearance of undermining President Donald Trump for saying the exact opposite on Wednesday.

GOP lawmakers deployed a variety of rhetorical techniques when approached by reporters, but the common theme was how they tried to avoid rebuking Trump too strongly while insisting one of the key tenets of democracy won’t be thrown out if the president refuses to concede the race after Nov. 3.

But Trump essentially doubled down on those comments later on Thursday.

“We want to make sure the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be,” the president said. “I don’t know that it can be with this whole situation â€” unsolicited ballots. They’re unsolicited; millions being sent to everybody. And we’ll see.”

Insider has a breakdown of why Trump’s claims on rampant fraud and the potential for election interference in mail-in voting are largely baseless.

Here’s what the GOP brass had to say:

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Associated Press Sen. Ted Cruz (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

“I think there will be a peaceful transfer of power, and I think the real concern in terms of the election, is that Joe Biden has been explicit that if he doesn’t win on Election Day, he intends to challenge the legitimacy of the election,” Cruz told reporters.

He added: “Hillary Clinton told him under no circumstances said should Joe Biden concede. And I think that threat to challenge the election is one of the real reasons why it is so important that we confirm the Supreme Court nominees so that there’s a full Supreme Court on the bench to resolve any election challenge.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

Associated Press Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives on Capitol Hill, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

When asked by a reporter if Trump should “tone down his language,” Graham demurred.

“Well I think I don’t know what it â€” I don’t know what the question was but we will have a peaceful transfer of power,” Graham said.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah

Melina Mara/The Washington Post / Getty Senator Mitt Romney in January 2020.

Romney was asked what would happen if Trump doesn’t step aside, should he lose.

“I don’t think there’s any scenario of that nature that’s realistic,” Romney said, “and I am absolutely confident that there will be a peaceful transition if there’s a new president, or, if not, why, we’ll have a continuation.”

Asked if fellow Republicans should step up if Trump still insists he won’t concede the office to Biden, Romney replied, “There’s no question, but that all the people who had sworn to support the Constitution would assure that there would be a peaceful transition of power, including the president.”

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida

Screenshot via CSPAN Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

“I have no concern,” Scott said of whether there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

“Why not?” a reporter followed up.

“There will be a peaceful transfer â€” transition of power,” Scott replied. “It’s happened forever. It’s gonna happen in November, or January.”

“But if it’s happened forever, why couldn’t the president just come out and say that?” a reporter asked.

“You should ask him,” Scott said. “I’m very, I’m very comfortable there will be a peaceful transition of power, there’ll be no way in the world that’s not gonna happen.”

Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.

“That’s something I’ve talked about in speeches from my very first days when Nancy Pelosi peacefully handed the gavel over to John Boehner,” Gardner said. “It’s a hallmark of our democracy. And I’ve spoken at length about it in the past about the continued need to use that as a symbol of democracy.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Associated Press Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on ‘COVID-19/Unemployment Insurance’ on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

“I would have the same concern when Hillary Clinton advised Biden not to concede the election,” Grassley told reporters.

“We have a constitution and the constitution says when the presidency ends,” he continued. “You ask me just from the standpoint of what the president said: it isn’t very good advice from Hillary Clinton to advise Biden about that.”

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine

Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is seen during Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee hearing on September 9, 2020 in Washington, DC to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a fundamental tenet of our democracy,” Collins said. “And I am confident that we will see it occur once again.”

“I don’t know what his thinking was, but we have always had a controlled transition between administrations. And I’m certain that if there’s a change in administrations, that we have the calmness as well. It’s fundamental to our democracy.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

“Did you see my tweet?” McConnell asked reporters. “That pretty well sums it up.”

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020

