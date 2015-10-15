6 books Tony Robbins read to his kids

Reading to your kids does far more for them than simply keep them occupied.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, reading aloud to your children and talking about pictures and words in age-appropriate books can strengthen language skills, literacy development, and parent-child relationships.

What’s more, a study conducted this year by a number of pediatricians shows children with more home-reading exposure have greater activity in the parts of the brain that help with mental imagery and narrative comprehension.

So what are the best books to read to your kids?

As part of their Storybook Project, NPR asked a number of authors, actors, politicians, philanthropists, scientists, and musicians to reveal their five all-time favourite books they have read to their children. It’s a great resource for parents hoping to prime their kids for success, as well as adults who want to revisit the lessons of their childhood.

Author, motivational speaker, and executive coach Tony Robbins shares not five, but six of his favourite children’s books. The father of four says author Shel Silverstein had a profound effect on him.

For more favourite books, head to NPR’s ongoing Storybook Project.

