What New Yorkers Are Wearing To Work Today

Photo: Business Insider

Traditional office dress codes have been waning for some time. In 2008, The New York Times reported that the new trend for men was showing up to work in shorts. That same year, a poll of 200 senior managers revealed that fewer than a quarter of workers were required to wear a suit to the office. Even President Obama was ditching the conventional coat and tie in favour of short-sleeve shirts.



Now, according to Kim Zoller, owner and president of Image Dynamics, the trend is moving back in the other direction. People are starting to realise that too casual of an environment is not a good thing.

“Your dress is a reflection of who you are and what you’re trying to accomplish. When people are too casual,” she says, “they really hurt themselves.”

What exactly is business casual? According to Zoller, for men, it’s a pair of slacks, a nice golf shirt or a button-down, and no jacket (unless you want to be fancy). For women, it’s a pair of slacks or a skirt and a blouse.

Of course, dress code depends more on the company and what they want their image or brand to be. The legal, banking and accounting industries tend to have stricter codes; whereas younger, tech-based companies tend to have a more relaxed dress code.

With that in mind, we thought we’d check it out for ourselves and see what people in different industries are really wearing. So we took to the streets of New York City.

