"Is This OK To Wear To An Interview?" See What Real People Think About Real Outfits

A pristine resume and charming personality aren’t the only keys to securing a job, especially in today’s increasingly competitive labour market. Overall appearance has a huge impact on potential employers.In fact, 55% of the total impression others have of us is based on how we look, according to Kim Zoller, owner and president of Image Dynamics.
To sort out the good from the bad, we turned to Fashism.com, a site where users submit photos and rate outfits in real time. Apparently many people are worried about finding the right outfit for an interview.
We’ve compiled ratings for a bunch of interview outfits, along with our own analysis based on tips from Zoller and Kerry Preston’s book “You Did What? The Biggest Mistakes Professionals Make” and advice from career expert Matt Warzel.
[Note: Fashism’s founder, Brooke Moreland, is married to our deputy editor, Joe Weisenthal.]
Our take: Men should wear darker colours, such as a black, navy, or grey suit. The jacket should fit comfortably and be altered professionally if it doesn't fit your body proportions.
Our take: A tailored, knee-length skirt with a white blouse and fitted blazer is classic and professional. This woman was interviewing at a creative architectural firm, so it would be acceptable to add a pop of colour.
Our take: A short skirt should be 1--2 inches above or below the knee. We think this one misses the goal by a few notches.
Our take: This guy is well-groomed, but the cardigan is a bold move. To be safe, wear a suit or sports jacket.
Our take: save the patent-leather spiked heels for a night out on the town, not a meeting with a potential employer. Close-toed shoes with a medium heel are preferable.
Our take: A suit never fails, but you shouldn't disregard sweaters. A nicely-fitted, dark-coloured sweater -- like this guy is wearing -- can look sophisticated and polished.
Our take: Fingernails should be short and manicured with clear or light polish. Nail polish that is too bright, chipped, or has sparkles is inappropriate.
Our take: Black, navy, or brown hosiery should generally be worn with skirts, just make sure there are no tears.
Our take: Shoulders should always be covered. This outfit would be great with the addition of a blazer.
Our take: The tip of the tie should fall between the centre and bottom of your belt buckle (this man's tie is a little short). Men should also wear a belt (which seems to be missing here).
Our take: Minimal makeup is preferable. Avoid bright colours and heavy application, though a small amount of mascara, blush, and lip balm should be worn daily to freshen the face.
Our take: Don't wear ties that have cartoons, slogans, or little ski men; it's unprofessional.
Our take: Clothes should be ironed and fit properly. This outfit looks wrinkled and sloppy. We also suggest leaving the neon pink slippers at home.
Our take: Shirts should be clean, pressed, and stain-free (the polo is questionable). We're also not sure where this guy is headed with those hiking boots. In general, men should wear polished black or brown dress shoes.
