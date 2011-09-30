"Is This OK To Wear To An Interview?" See What Real People Think About Real Outfits

Photo: Fashism

A pristine resume and charming personality aren’t the only keys to securing a job, especially in today’s increasingly competitive labour market. Overall appearance has a huge impact on potential employers.In fact, 55% of the total impression others have of us is based on how we look, according to Kim Zoller, owner and president of Image Dynamics.



To sort out the good from the bad, we turned to Fashism.com, a site where users submit photos and rate outfits in real time. Apparently many people are worried about finding the right outfit for an interview.

We’ve compiled ratings for a bunch of interview outfits, along with our own analysis based on tips from Zoller and Kerry Preston’s book “You Did What? The Biggest Mistakes Professionals Make” and advice from career expert Matt Warzel.

[Note: Fashism’s founder, Brooke Moreland, is married to our deputy editor, Joe Weisenthal.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.