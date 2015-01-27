Wall Street's Business As Usual During The Blizzard -- Here's What To Wear To Brave The Elements

New York City and New England is expected to get hit “a crippling and potentially historic” blizzard today and tomorrow.

As of right now, it appears that Wall Street will still be going to work, though.

The New York Stock Exchange will be open and operating with regular business hours, according to three sources familiar.

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs will also be business as usual. Some folks will be in the office and others will probably be working off-site.

We’re also hearing that it’s “more casual today than normal” at Goldman and that it will likely be “very casual” tomorrow if the storm hits as expected.

So what are you supposed to wear when you’re being blasted with freezing wind, ice and snow in your face, while walking from the subway into your office?

Here are a few rules you should follow:

If your office is giving you a casual day, wear khakis or dress slacks. (Don’t wear jeans!)

For your commute, make sure you wear boots. The salt on the sidewalk can ruin your dress shoes. For the boots, think along the lines of LL Bean boots, Hunter Boots, rubber soled dress boots or galoshes.

Be sure to carry your banker bag, but you do that anyway. Use it to keep your loafers and an extra pair of socks for when you get to work.

You can probably get away with ski socks or cashmere socks. Again, keep an extra pair of socks in your gym bag.

Merino wool tights and the fleece-lined tights are amazing alternatives to regular tights.

If you think you’re going to be cold when you’re outside, opt for heavier fabrics for your suit such as flannels or tweeds.

Or, you can always wear long johns underneath your suit. Just make sure you’re not going to be too hot when you’re inside the office.

Other suggestions include your overcoat, snow coat, scarf, gloves and a sweater.

Hope this helps. Good luck out there!

