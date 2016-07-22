Why this simple shirt is the best thing for a guy to wear on a date in the summer

Shutterstock Keep it simple.

Every guy has a go-to date outfit: a nice pressed shirt, a blazer, or a button-up that shows your “adventurous” side.

That’s fine. But when it’s hot out, all of that should be chucked out. The key thing to worry about is just staying cool in the heat. Also, let’s face it — you’ll probably be pretty nervous. Those two combined can turn into a pretty sweaty time.

So ditch your “typical” outfit and go as simple as possible: a plain, high-quality T-shirt. Think it’s too casual and won’t make an impression? Think again.

In a survey done by Copenhagen-based luxury T-shirt company Son of a Tailor, 94% of women said they would prefer their date to show up just in a T-shirt and jeans. So not only will you keep cool, but in the eyes of the opposite sex, you’ll look cool too. We call that a win-win.

Now, a few tips for your T-shirt of choice:

Thicker is generally better than thinner, as it will drape better and look better on you. In a restaurant with air conditioning, this is really important.

Be aware of the effect V-necks and crew necks have on your appearance and how you’re perceived. Crew necks are more conservative. V-necks show a lot more.

Avoid logos of any kind — even ones with the tiny pony on them. Go for a plain shirt and let your personality do the talking.

Follow these rules, pair it with jeans or casual chinos (no shorts on date night), and you’re good to go.

If you’d really like to layer in the summer, there are options. Blazers in super-thin materials like linen can give you a cool contrast when layered over a T-shirt. Other options to spice things up are jersey polos, which feel like T-shirts given their soft material, but have added details like collars and buttons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.