10 things to watch to educate yourself about systemic racism

The death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, sparked protests across the US and the world.

Many have been left wondering how they can help and make a difference – one way is to educate yourself about systemic racism throughout American history.

These nine movies, and one miniseries, are a good first step for those who want to learn more.

“Fruitvale Station” tells the story of a real man, Oscar Grant, who was shot in the back by a police officer in 2009. It stars Michael B. Jordan as Grant.

Part of education includes reading books and watching documentaries, but watching fictional movies or dramatizations of real stories can be equally as illuminating.

We’ve picked nine movies and a miniseries that will help people understand the history of racism in this country, from the Martin Luther King Jr. biopic “Selma” to the 1961 film “A Raisin in the Sun,” to the horror-comedy “Get Out.”

Keep scrolling for our recommendations of 10 movies and TV shows to watch to educate yourself.

In 2018’s “The Hate U Give,” which is based on the novel of the same name, high school student Starr finds her voice as an activist after her friend is shot by a police officer in front of her.

20th Century Fox ‘The Hate U Give.’

“Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right,” according to IMDb.

“It’s so gripping to watch – as well as being, in places, just delightfully funny – that you never feel you’re being preached to. It picks you up in one place and sets you down in another,” wrote Stephanie Zacharek of Time.

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx starred in “Just Mercy” last year, which is based on the real case of Walter McMillian and his lawyer Bryan Stevenson.

Photo: Jake Giles Netter ‘Just Mercy.’

According to IMDb, “Just Mercy” is about the “world-renowned civil rights defence attorney Bryan Stevenson,” who “works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner.” That prisoner, McMillian, was convicted for the murder of a white woman. Stevenson is also famous for founding the Equal Justice Initiative.

To help educate people on systemic racism, “Just Mercy” is now free to rent and stream on Apple TV, FandangoNow, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Redbox, the PlayStation Store, Vudu, Microsoft, and YouTube.

“‘Just Mercy’ captures Bryan Stevenson’s story for posterity’s sake. We shall never forget,” wrote Alan Ng of Film Threat.

Ava DuVernay’s miniseries on Netflix, “When They See Us,” is based on the case of the Central Park Five, a group of teenagers who were wrongfully convicted in the rape of a jogger.

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix ‘When They See Us.’

As the Netflix summary states, “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on the true story.” The series, which is split into four parts, delves deep into the fear and racism that surrounded the case.

Hannah Giorgis of The Atlantic wrote, “In rendering their journeys, DuVernay pays careful attention to the terrifying power of language, especially the animalistic rhetoric with which prosecutors and journalists referred to the teens.”

“Loving” is about the real-life couple Richard and Mildred Loving, who were at the centre of the Supreme Court case that took down the ban on interracial marriage.

Big Beach Films ‘Loving.’

“The story of Richard and Mildred Loving, a couple whose arrest for interracial marriage in 1960s Virginia began a legal battle that would end with the Supreme Court’s historic 1967 decision,”wrote IMDb.

“What is radical about [Jeff] Nichols’ film is the extent to which he focuses not on the legal fight and ensuing national attention but on the Lovings themselves,” wrote Newsweek’s Tom Shone.

Ryan Coogler’s directorial debut “Fruitvale Station” tells the story of the last day of Oscar Grant’s life before he was shot in the back by a police officer.

The Weinstein Company ‘Fruitvale Station.’

“Fruitvale Station” is another dramatization of a real crime –Oscar Grant died in 2009 after he was detained and shot in the back by a police officer at a San Francisco BART station. He was 22 years old.

Matthew Lucas of The Dispatch wrote, “It’s a rough sit, sometimes unpleasant, and ultimately deeply painful, but somehow an essential watch.”

David Oyelowo completely inhabits the role of Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma,” which follows the Selma to Montgomery Marches in 1965.

Paramount Pictures ‘Selma.’

“Fuelled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, ‘Selma’ draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. – but doesn’t ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied,” wrote Rotten Tomatoes.

“‘Selma’ is spectacularly staged, impressively acted and narratively satisfying. But it is also something much, much more and we need much, much more like it,” wrote Ryan Syrek of The Reader.

“Get Out” is both a horror movie and a critique on so-called “woke” white people.

Universal Studios ‘Get Out.’

No spoilers – the twists and turns of “Get Out” should be seen on screen. But the basic gist: An interracial couple, Rose and Chris, travel to Rose’s parents’ house so Chris can meet them – but Rose and her parents are white, and her parents don’t know her boyfriend is black. Drama and uncomfortable jokes ensue.

“The villains here aren’t southern rednecks or neo-Nazi skinheads, or the so-called ‘white supremacy.’ They’re middle-class white liberals. The kind of people who read this website. The kind of people who shop at Trader Joe’s, donate to the ACLU and would have voted for Obama a third time if they could,” The Guardian wrote.

The 1961 film “A Raisin in the Sun,” based on the play of the same name, remains relevant almost 60 years later.

Columbia Pictures ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’

The movie centres on the Younger family, an African-American family living in a city. The family must decide what to do with a $US10,000 life insurance check. It deals with themes of racism, feminism, and economic inequality, among others.

A2019 retrospective from Film Frenzy calls the film “a groundbreaking work that manages to be both specific to the African-American experience and universal in its themes of hope, change, and upward mobility.”

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the novel of the same name, is about a couple who has to deal with a false rape accusation and racist police.

Annapurna Pictures ‘If Beale Street Could Talk.’

The film centres around Tish and Fonny, who have began dating after being friends their whole lives. When Fonny is falsely accused of rape, Tish and her family work together to support each other and try to get Fonny freed.

Matthew Norman of the London Evening Standard wrote, “[Barry] Jenkins doesn’t scratch the surface of the black American experience. He takes you deep into its bones and suggests that far less has changed than the naive may believe.”

Spike Lee’s seminal film “Do the Right Thing” all takes place on the hottest day of the summer in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Bed-Stuy.

Universal ‘Do the Right Thing.’

According to IMDb, “On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone’s hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence.”

“If you think Spike Lee’s ‘Do the Right Thing’ is dangerous, let me ask you: Aren’t the problems he addresses, and our silent neglect of them, far more dangerous?” asked Eva Yaa Asantewaa of OutWeek.

