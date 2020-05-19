10 shows to watch if you love 'Glee'

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images ‘Glee’ was a popular show on Fox.

Fox’s “Glee” ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015.

Filled with high school students singing, dancing, falling in love, and having fights, the show was praised for its diverse cast and unique plot lines.

Fortunately for those who finished “Glee,” there are plenty of series out there with similar themes and styles.

Here are some shows to watch if you love “Glee.”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” features “Glee” star Alex Newell and showcases plenty of musical numbers.

NBC Alex Newell from ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ also starred on ‘Glee.’

On this music-filled series, Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy) begins magically hearing everyone’s inner thoughts, needs, and desires through a variety of song and dance routines.

Because of these powers, Zoey’s friends, family, coworkers, and even strangers unknowingly begin revealing their secrets to her, so Zoey and her neighbour, Mo (Alex Newell), work together to harness her gift.

With its talented cast and its catchy soundtrack filled with covers of popular songs, NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is sure to be a hit with “Glee” fans

The first season of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” can be streamed on NBC and Hulu.

“Smash” is about what it takes to create a successful Broadway musical.

NBC Katharine McPhee on ‘Smash.’

Fans of “Glee” will love NBC’s “Smash,” a short-lived but highly acclaimed series about what it takes to write, produce, and put on a hit Broadway show.

Broadway duo Julia (Debra Messing) and Tom (Christian Borle) are offered the chance to create a hit musical based on the life of iconic Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. Throughout the casting process, a rivalry begins between two actresses – an industry veteran and an impressively talented beginner – vying for the lead.

Like “Glee,” “Smash” featured a talented cast of performers, including Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, and Leslie Odom Jr. It also highlights the bonds and rivalries that can brew in the world of show business.

Seasons one and two of “Smash” are available to stream on NBC.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” follows a new generation of high-school drama kids.

Disney+/Natalie Cass The show features new songs in addition to numbers from the original ‘High School Musical.’

Following in the footsteps of Disney’s successful “High School Musical” film series, Disney Plus’ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” follows a high-school drama department.

On the series, the students of East High – the school that served as the filming location for the original film – work together to put on the school’s first production of “High School Musical: The Musical” amidst romances, rivalries, friendships, and self-discovery.

Fans of “Glee” will love the high-school theatre setting and the nostalgic feel of the “High School Musical” songs.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Katy Keene” follows young artists pursuing their dreams in New York City.

The CW Lucy Hale on ‘Katy Keene.’

Throughout the second half of “Glee,” members of the glee club staring moving to New York City to pursue their artistic dreams.

Similarly, on The CW’s “Katy Keene,” young artists navigate the social scene of NYC as they try to make it big in the fashion, music, art, and theatre industries.

Fans of “Glee” will appreciate the similar themes as well as the musical performances throughout the series.

“Katy Keene” is available to stream on The CW.

“Scream Queens” was created by “Glee” showrunner Ryan Murphy.

Michael Becker / FOX John Stamos, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Emma Roberts on ‘Scream Queens.’

From “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy, Fox’s “Scream Queens” is an over-the-top horror series about a sorority house that becomes the target of a masked serial killer.

The show is filled with unique characters, stellar costumes, and creative storylines. As a bonus, “Scream Queens” also stars Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry on “Glee.”

You can stream “Scream Queens” on Hulu.

There are plenty of Broadway-inspired musical numbers on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

The CW Rachel Bloom on ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.’

On The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) is a successful, driven woman who realises that she hasn’t been happy in a long time despite her amazing life in New York City.

After a chance encounter with her ex-boyfriend, she decides to follow him to West Covina, California, to pursue love and a new, happier life.

Much like “Glee,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” features a variety of musical numbers that theatre fans will love.

You can watch seasons one through four of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” on Netflix.

“Hollywood” is another series created by Murphy, and it’s filled with plenty of drama.

Netflix Darren Criss, David Corenswet, and Jeremy Pope on ‘Hollywood.’

Netflix’s “Hollywood” is one of Murphy’s latest shows, which follows a variety of aspiring actors, actresses, and filmmakers as they attempt to break into show business.

The limited series is set in post-World War II Los Angeles, where the characters must find a way to make it in a cutthroat industry and overcome the discriminatory power dynamics and biases that exist in Hollywood.

“Hollywood” also features Darren Criss, who played Blaine Anderson on “Glee.”

Check out “Hollywood” on Netflix.

On “Ugly Betty,” Betty works to make it in the fashion industry despite the biases surrounding her appearance.

ABC America Ferrera on ‘Ugly Betty.’

One of the key elements that made “Glee” so popular was the way it showcased a variety of diverse, leading characters.

Similarly, ABC’s “Ugly Betty” centres on Betty Suarez (America Ferrera), a smart and dedicated writer who is considered plain and unattractive by potential employers in the fashion-journalism industry. Despite facing criticism and class barriers, Betty does whatever it takes to achieve her goals.

All four seasons of “Ugly Betty” are available to stream on Hulu.

“Awkward” is a high-school drama that focuses on self-discovery.

MTV Ashley Rickards on ‘Awkward.’

MTV’s“Awkward” follows high schooler Jenna Hamilton (Ashley Rickards) as she navigates school, her social life, and her plans for life after graduation. But things get more complicated when an unfortunate accident results in a variety of rumours about her.

Fans of “Glee” will appreciate the high-school setting and Jenna’s journey to finding herself.

“Awkward” is available to stream on Hulu.

Fans of “Glee” will love the competitive nature of “Cheer.”

Netflix ‘Cheer’ on Netflix.

If the glee club members’ drive, ambition, and commitment to their craft were what you loved about the series, you should add Netflix’s documentary series “Cheer” to your watch list.

“Cheer” follows the impressive and dramatic journey of the renowned competitive cheer squad from Navarro College as they strive to win the coveted national cheerleading title.

Set in Corsicana, Texas, the series features a range of unique college students who bond over their love of competitive cheerleading and work together to achieve their goals.

“Cheer” is available on Netflix.

