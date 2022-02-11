Search

14 movies to watch if you love the ‘To All the Boys’ series

Allie Lembo
To all the boys 2 peter and lara jean
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.’ Bettina Strauss/Netflix
  • The “To All the Boys” series ended with “Always and Forever,” but fans might also enjoy these films.
  • Try watching other Netflix original rom-coms, like “Set it Up” and “The Perfect Date.”
  • “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Love, Simon” have similar vibes to the Netflix trilogy. 
Watch Noah Centineo again in “The Perfect Date” (2019).
The perfect date
Noah Centineo starred in ‘The Perfect Date.’ Netflix
What better way to come off your “To All the Boys” high than watching one of Noah Centineo’s other Netflix rom-coms? 

“The Perfect Date” follows Centineo’s character as he develops an app to make money for college where users can hire him as a fake date. However, he ends up falling in love and ruining his endeavors.

Fans of “TATB” won’t miss the connection between Centineo’s role as a fake boyfriend in both films, and they’re likely to be just as pleased with the happy ending. 

“Set It Up” (2018) may have revitalized the romantic comedy.
Set it up netflix
‘Set It Up’ can be found on . Netflix
“Set It Up” stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as two overworked assistants who set up their overbearing bosses so they can live their lives.

Their scheme to keep the seemingly perfect-together couple together begins to go awry, but they end up growing closer themselves.

David Dims from The Atlantic wrote that “Set It Up” might just be, “the start of a genuine realignment within the [rom-com] industry.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) is a rom-com with an all-Asian cast.
Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu and Henry Golding starred in ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ Warner Bros.
The authors of both “Crazy Rich Asians” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” revealed how Hollywood was intent on whitewashing their lead actresses in the film adaptations.

In the end, Kevin Kwan and Jenny Han prevailed and were able to bring the representation problem to the foreground in Hollywood.

“Crazy Rich Asians” features an all-Asian cast that follows Rachel, played by Constance Wu, as she butts heads with her fiancé’s exorbitantly-rich mother.

“Love, Simon” (2018) is a coming-of-age story and a romantic comedy all in one.
Love simon movie
‘Love, Simon’ is a rom-com and coming-of-age story starring Nick Robinson. 20th Century Fox
This delightful high-school rom-com follows the online romance of Simon, played by Nick Robinson, and the mysterious “Blue.”

The titular character is getting tired of hiding his identity from his friends and family when suddenly his letters to Blue go viral.

He navigates this unplanned and emotional coming-out process while also trying to find out Blue’s true identity.

The ultimate rom-com, “When Harry Met Sally” (1989), should be on your viewing list.
When Harry Met Sally
‘When Harry Met Sally’ starred Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. Netflix
The iconic 1977 film, which tells the story of “enemies to lovers,” is one of the most beloved romantic comedies ever made.

It’s based on Nora Ephron’s real-life experience, and the goofy, natural conversations between Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s characters lead to dynamite chemistry for a couple you’ll be rooting for the entire movie.  

“Sixteen Candles” (1984) is Lara Jean’s favorite movie, though it hasn’t exactly aged well.
Sixteen candles
Molly Ringwald and Michael Schoeffling starred in ‘Sixteen Candles.’ Paramount Pictures
This 1980s coming-of-age classic — which happens to be Lara Jean’s favorite movie — follows Molly Ringwald’s character’s quest for love in the shadow of her sister’s wedding.

The film made this list because it played such an important role in shaping Lara Jean’s ideas about love, but it has become outdated.

It, unfortunately, contains a racist depiction of an Asian character, which Lara Jean points out herself, and Ringwald has also admitted that some of the film’s lines are particularly troublesome in the light of the #MeToo movement. 

“Friends with Benefits” (2011) also shows what happens when two people vow not to fall for each other.
Friends with benefits
Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake starred in ‘Friends With Benefit.’ Screen Gems
In “Friends With Benefits,” Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis’ characters decide to start casually hooking up, but they promise not to fall for each other.

Obviously, feelings emerge, and the two struggle to figure out a way to make a real relationship work after their farce. 

John Cusack’s character in “Better Off Dead” (1985) has a similar character arc to Peter Kavinsky.
Better off dead
The 1980s film starred John Cusack and Diane Franklin. Warner Bros.
In this offbeat teen comedy, John Cusack’s character can’t get over his popular ex-girlfriend.

Like “TATBILB,” “Better Off Dead” also happens to feature a high-stakes ski trip, and Cusack’s character develops a new crush right when his ex comes crawling back.

“Pride and Prejudice” (2005) is about the courtship of two extremely stubborn lovers.
Pride-And-Prejudice-Valentine's-Day
The 2005 adaptation starred Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen. Focus Features
Peter and Lara Jean have trouble admitting their feelings toward each other, much like Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy in “Pride and Prejudice.” 

And if Peter valued his popularity more, it would be similar to the class difference that Elizabeth and Darcy face. 

The 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen, is a great place to start if you’re new to the story. But if you’re looking for more, the 1995 miniseries with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth is a great option as well. 

Fake-to-real love is also the plot of “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999).
10 things i hate about you
Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles starred in the 1990s classic. DisneyMoviesInternationl/YouTube Screenshot
This rom-com, based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” features an abrasive teen, played by Julia Stiles, who falls for the high-school bad boy, played by Heath Ledger — but she doesn’t know that her sister’s love interest is paying him to take her on dates.

“10 Things I Hate About You” also features an iconic scene on a sports field, like “TATBILB.”

“Saving Face” (2004) is an adorable movie about bucking social expectations.
Saving face
Michelle Krusiec and Lynn Chen starred in ‘Saving Face.’ Destination Films
Two Chinese-American women, played by Michelle Krusiec and Lynn Chen, fall in love years after a childhood encounter in this sweet romantic comedy.

“Saving Face” examines the multi-generational and cultural norms of the main character’s family as she and her mother both enter uncharted territory.

There’s a lot of scheming in “Easy A” (2010).
Easy A
Emma Stone starred in ‘Easy A.’ Screen Gems
In “Easy A,” Emma Stone’s character fuels the fake rumors of her sleeping around by branding herself with an “A” for adulterer, like Hester Prynne in “The Scarlet Letter.”

Initially done to protect a friend, Stone knows when she’s gone too far in her fake scandal — much like when Lara Jean has the revelation that she loves Peter. 

“13 Going on 30” (2004) begins with a game of seven minutes in heaven.
13 going on 30
’13 Going on 30′ starred Jennifer Garner. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Like the spin-the-bottle game that foreshadowed the relationship between Peter and Lara Jean, seven minutes in heaven serves as the life-changing event that sparks the romance for Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s characters in “13 Going on 30.”

Both couples also bond over one character’s craving for a favorite snack.

If you want something more authentic, “The Big Sick” (2017) is based on a true story.
The big sick
Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan starred in ‘The Big Sick.’ Amazon Studios
“The Big Sick” was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay in 2017, and it’s actually adapted from the real-life story of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

After a breakup, Gordon’s character, played by Zoe Kazan, falls ill and Nanjiani is the one who has to contact her parents.

He bonds with them when she’s in a coma and continues to dodge arranged partners from his parents while he waits for her to wake up.

Read More:

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Allie Lembo