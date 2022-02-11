14 movies to watch if you love the ‘To All the Boys’ series

Watch Noah Centineo again in “The Perfect Date” (2019).

What better way to come off your “To All the Boys” high than watching one of Noah Centineo’s other Netflix rom-coms?

“The Perfect Date” follows Centineo’s character as he develops an app to make money for college where users can hire him as a fake date. However, he ends up falling in love and ruining his endeavors.

Fans of “TATB” won’t miss the connection between Centineo’s role as a fake boyfriend in both films, and they’re likely to be just as pleased with the happy ending.