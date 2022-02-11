14 movies to watch if you love the ‘To All the Boys’ series

It’s based on Nora Ephron’s real-life experience, and the goofy, natural conversations between Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s characters lead to dynamite chemistry for a couple you’ll be rooting for the entire movie.
“Sixteen Candles” (1984) is Lara Jean’s favorite movie, though it hasn’t exactly aged well.
“Friends with Benefits” (2011) also shows what happens when two people vow not to fall for each other.
In “Friends With Benefits,” Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis’ characters decide to start casually hooking up, but they promise not to fall for each other.
Obviously, feelings emerge, and the two struggle to figure out a way to make a real relationship work after their farce.
John Cusack’s character in “Better Off Dead” (1985) has a similar character arc to Peter Kavinsky.
In this offbeat teen comedy, John Cusack’s character can’t get over his popular ex-girlfriend.
Like “TATBILB,” “Better Off Dead” also happens to feature a high-stakes ski trip, and Cusack’s character develops a new crush right when his ex comes crawling back.
“Pride and Prejudice” (2005) is about the courtship of two extremely stubborn lovers.
Peter and Lara Jean have trouble admitting their feelings toward each other, much like Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy in “Pride and Prejudice.”
And if Peter valued his popularity more, it would be similar to the class difference that Elizabeth and Darcy face.
The 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen, is a great place to start if you’re new to the story. But if you’re looking for more, the 1995 miniseries with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth is a great option as well.
Fake-to-real love is also the plot of “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999).
This rom-com, based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” features an abrasive teen, played by Julia Stiles, who falls for the high-school bad boy, played by Heath Ledger — but she doesn’t know that her sister’s love interest is paying him to take her on dates.
“10 Things I Hate About You” also features an iconic scene on a sports field, like “TATBILB.”
“Saving Face” (2004) is an adorable movie about bucking social expectations.
Two Chinese-American women, played by Michelle Krusiec and Lynn Chen, fall in love years after a childhood encounter in this sweet romantic comedy.
“Saving Face” examines the multi-generational and cultural norms of the main character’s family as she and her mother both enter uncharted territory.
There’s a lot of scheming in “Easy A” (2010).
In “Easy A,” Emma Stone’s character fuels the fake rumors of her sleeping around by branding herself with an “A” for adulterer, like Hester Prynne in “The Scarlet Letter.”
Initially done to protect a friend, Stone knows when she’s gone too far in her fake scandal — much like when Lara Jean has the revelation that she loves Peter.
“13 Going on 30” (2004) begins with a game of seven minutes in heaven.
Like the spin-the-bottle game that foreshadowed the relationship between Peter and Lara Jean, seven minutes in heaven serves as the life-changing event that sparks the romance for Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s characters in “13 Going on 30.”
Both couples also bond over one character’s craving for a favorite snack.
If you want something more authentic, “The Big Sick” (2017) is based on a true story.