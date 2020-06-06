If you love 'Pretty Little Liars,' you should watch these 10 TV shows

Netflix Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, and Lucy Hale starred on ‘Pretty Little Liars.’

“Pretty Little Liars” ran for seven seasons on ABC Family/Freeform, entertaining fans with its dark tone and constant twist and turns.

If fans of the show are looking for something new to watch, there are plenty of dramatic and suspenseful TV series out there that they’re sure to love.

“The Perfectionists” is a “Pretty Little Liar” spin-off featuring the characters Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish).

“Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “You” all have dark tones and plenty of drama.

“Desperate Housewives” and “The Vampire Diaries” take place in small towns that are much darker and more complicated than they appear.

Based on the book series by Sara Shepard, ABC Family/Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” (or “PLL”) starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse.

The series centered on a group of high-school girls who were stalked and tormented by a mystery person named “A” after the disappearance of their friend Alison. It featured friendships, romance, murder investigations, and drama all in the small town of Rosewood.

The drama was a hit with fans thanks to its never-ending twists and turns, but it’s been a few years since the show ended, so those fans might be looking for something else to get hooked on.

Here are some other shows to watch if you love “Pretty Little Liars.”

Note: All streaming service information was current on the date of publication and is subject to change.

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” is a spin-off series that ran for one season.

Freeform Sasha Pieterse on ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.’

A must-watch for any “PLL” fan is the spin-off series “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” on Freeform.

Set a few years after the finale of “PLL,” this show focuses on the picturesque town of Beacon Heights, where Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) are starting new careers and families. It also features three new friends in the town who, like the “PLL” girls, have to deal with the aftermath of a murder.

“The Perfectionists” has a similar feel to “PLL,” and it gives fans an update on some of their favourite characters from the original series.

The spin-off series can be streamed on Hulu.

The CW’s “Gossip Girl” is also full of teen drama.

The CW Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick on ‘Gossip Girl.’

If you loved the constant drama of “PLL,” then you’ll also enjoy “Gossip Girl” and the dramatic lives of some of Manhattan’s most-elite teens.

Starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley, “Gossip Girl” is about the lives, loves, and lies of a group of Upper East Side high schoolers and their families. All the money and fashion can’t stop the characters from being tormented by Gossip Girl, a secret blogger who reveals everyone’s secrets to all of Manhattan via site alerts.

Like “PLL,” “Gossip Girl” is based on a series of books, features an ensemble cast, and focuses on the effects that deception can have on friendships and relationships.

All six seasons of “Gossip Girl” can be streamed on Netflix.

If you love the mystery and suspense of “Pretty Little Liars,” check out “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Kelsey McNeal/ABC Viola Davis on ‘How to Get Away With Murder.’

If what you loved most about “PLL” were the twists and turns surrounding the murder of Alison DiLaurentis, you should watch ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder.”

The drama series from Shonda Rhimes followed Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), a defence law professor who teaches a class called How to Get Away With Murder. Throughout the course, she enlists her best students to help her solve mysteries and cases, but things always get more complicated than anyone could have imagined.

The first five seasons of “How to Get Away With Murder” can be streamed on Netflix, and season six is set to be added to the platform on June 13.

“You” is a perfect show for “PLL” fans who love dark mysteries.

Netflix Penn Badgley on ‘You.’

Filled with murder, suspense, and mystery, Netflix’s “You” is sure to be a hit with “PLL” fans.

The series follows bookstore manager Joe (Badgley), a man with stalking and murderous tendencies who would do anything for love.

“You” was also based on a book series, and it’s full of tension and dark themes. Plus, “PLL” star Shay Mitchell has a prominent role on season one.

Seasons one and two of “You” are available on Netflix.

On “Riverdale,” the characters deal with stalkers, murderers, and plenty of relationship drama.

The CW Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on ‘Riverdale.’

Like “PLL,” The CW’s “Riverdale” opens with the murder of a popular student at a local high school.

The series takes place in the town of Riverdale, where the school’s star football player is found dead. His murder has shaken up the seemingly perfect town and causes Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) to struggle with his friendships, future goals, and romantic interests.

Based on characters from the Archie Comics, “Riverdale” has a dark tone and unique characters that “PLL” fans will appreciate.

The first four seasons of “Riverdale” are available on Netflix.

“PLL” fans looking for more danger, teen drama, and suspense should watch “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Netflix Kiernan Shipka on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

A much darker adaptation of the beloved 1990s sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” centres on Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), a half-witch/half-mortal who battles the forces of evil and teenage woes.

The series has a dark tone that “PLL” fans are sure to enjoy.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is available to stream on Netflix.

Fans who loved the vengeful nature of “PLL” should check out “Revenge.”

Eric McCandless/ABC Emily VanCamp starred on ‘Revenge.’

“PLL” fans know how the need for revenge creates drama and shocking revelations, and that is the very premise of ABC’s “Revenge.”

The series follows Emily Thorne (Emily VanCamp), a woman whose family used to be wealthy and successful until an incident ruined all of their lives. Years later, she returns back to her old stomping grounds in the Hamptons to seek revenge on those who wronged her.

All four seasons of “Revenge” can be streamed on Hulu.

The characters on HBO’s “Big Little Lies” have just as many secrets as the liars on “PLL,” maybe even more.

HBO Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Nicole Kidman starred on ‘Big Little Lies.

“Big Little Lies” is another drama series based on a novel that captures the familiar tones of secrecy and deception that “PLL” fans will love.

The story follows a young mother named Jane (Shailene Woodley) who moves to the beachside town of Monterey, California, with her son, Ziggy. But she and her son are soon caught up in the catty dynamics of the town’s women and the secrets, lies, deception, and murder that rock their lives.

“Big Little Lies” is available on HBO Max.

Just like “PLL,” the teens on “The Vampire Diaries” live dramatic and suspenseful lives in their small town.

The CW Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev on ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” is based on a book series and tells the story of a teen girl’s adventures through love, life, and dangerous supernatural encounters in her small town – making it the perfect series to binge-watch after “PLL.”

Nina Dobrev starred as Elena, a teen who finds herself torn between two attractive brothers who just happen to be vampires.

All eight seasons of “The Vampire Diaries” are available on Netflix.

Death, secrets, and drama plague the lives of the women on “Desperate Housewives.”

ABC The show follows housewives living in a suburban neighbourhood.

“PLL” revealed that even the most idyllic town can be wrought with turmoil, lies, and secrets. The same can be said for “Desperate Housewives,” an ABC drama that pulls down the facade of a picture-perfect suburban subdivision.

The series focuses on the lives of four women who live on Wisteria Lane as seen through the eyes of their friend and neighbour who died under mysterious circumstances on the series premiere.

All eight seasons of “Desperate Housewives” can be streamed on Hulu.

