10 shows to watch if you love 'Dash and Lily'

Netflix Midori Francis and Austin Abrams on ‘Dash and Lily.’

The Netflix rom-com series “Dash and Lily” premiered on November 10.

Set in New York City, “Dash and Lily” follows Lily as she tries to help Dash embrace the holiday spirit via a red notebook.

Fans of the charming romantic series may also enjoy shows like “Never Have I Ever,” “Love, Victor,” and “Home for Christmas.”

With the holidays approaching, many TV fans are streaming the new Christmas-centric Netflix series “Dash and Lily.”

Based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn’s novel “Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares,” the show stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis as two New York teenagers who start to fall for one another as they exchange notes over winter break.

If you’re looking for more holiday cheer or swoon-worthy romances, read on for 10 shows “Dash and Lily” fans may also fall head-over-heels for.

“Merry Happy Whatever” is a series that’s bursting with holiday charm.

Netflix Dennis Quaid, Bridgit Mendler, and Brent Morin on ‘Merry Happy Whatever.’

Summary: Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) is excited to bring her boyfriend Matt (Brent Morin) home for the holidays, but her overprotective father (Dennis Quaid) soon ices him out.

Why you’ll like it: “Dash and Lily” fans looking for more Christmas spirit can find it on this Netflix comedy series that’s stuffed with festive fun and dry wit in equal measure.

“Home for Christmas” centres on a woman looking for love in Norway.

Netflix ‘Home for Christmas’ is a romantic comedy series set in Oslo, Norway.

Summary: Set in Norway, Netflix’s “Home for Christmas” follows hardworking nurse Johanne (Ida Elise Broch) as she dives back into dating and tries to find someone special to bring home for the holidays.

Why you’ll like it: If you don’t mind reading subtitles, “Home for Christmas” mixes the best romantic comedy elements with the snow-covered charm of Oslo, Norway, all while introducing you to a stellar cast.

A young woman starts a new chapter on “Emily in Paris.”

Netflix Lily Collins on ‘Emily in Paris.’

Summary: On the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) moves from the Midwest to Paris, France, to bring an American perspective to a reputable French marketing firm.

Why you’ll like it: A TV show packed with meet-cutes, eye-catching fashion, and handsome boys, “Emily in Paris” will satisfy viewers who love classic rom-com tropes.

The protagonist of “Never Have I Ever” grapples with drama in and out of the classroom.

Lara Solanki/Netflix Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Summary: Produced and created by Mindy Kaling, Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” centres on Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she enters her sophomore year of high school and tries to rebuild her confidence after the loss of her father.

Why you’ll like it: Although “Never Have I Ever” seems light on the surface, this series tackles the complex subjects of grief, sexuality, and identity with care while still leaving room for laughs and teen heartache.

Four high schoolers navigate friendship and love on “On My Block.”

Netflix ‘On My Block’ is a dramedy set in Southern California.

Summary: Four freshmen (Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Grey, and Diego Tinoco) find their lifelong friendship tested as they come of age and attend high school in Los Angeles, California.

Why you’ll like it: A comedic drama, Netflix’s “On My Block” is an earnest look at growing up that accurately captures the intensity of tenuous friendships and first love.

“Love, Victor” is a sweet and thoughtful take on young romance.

Hulu Michael Cimino on ‘Love, Victor.’

Summary: Spun-off from the film “Love, Simon,” this Hulu series follows new Creekwood High School student Victor (Michael Cimino) as he struggles to embrace his sexuality and reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson) for advice.

Why you’ll like it: Loosely based on the “Creekwood” book series by Becky Albertalli, “Love, Victor” adds new layers to classic coming-of-age tropes and fills out the cast with relatable characters.

“Virgin River” is a romantic drama based on a book series.

Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge on ‘Virgin River.’

Summary: Based on the novels by Robyn Carr, this Netflix series centres on nurse Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she relocates to the small California town of Virgin River and tries to remedy her broken heart.

Why you’ll like it: Like “Dash and Lily,” this romantic drama was adapted from a best-selling book series. With sweet characters worth rooting for and familiar storytelling turns, the show elicits the same feeling you get when you curl up with a good book.

Real romances unfold on the miniseries “Modern Love.”

Amazon Anne Hathaway and Gary Carr on ‘Modern Love.’

Summary: An anthology series inspired by a column in The New York Times, Amazon’s “Modern Love” pulls from real-life love stories to convey romance, heartbreak, and self-love.

Why you’ll like it: “Modern Love” is a multidimensional show with a star-studded ensemble cast that shares a handful of the thousands of love stories that unfold in New York every day.

“The Marvellous Ms. Maisel” is a love letter to 1950s New York.

Amazon Rachel Brosnahan on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.’

Summary: Set in late-1950s New York, the Amazon series “The Marvellous Ms. Maisel” follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as she leaves her husband and realises she has a hidden talent for stand-up comedy.

Why you’ll like it: Like “Dash and Lily,” this beloved series mixes elements of comedy, romance, and drama against the gorgeous backdrop of New York.

Fans of Abrams will recognise him on the hit drama “Euphoria. “

HBO Zendaya won an Emmy for her performance on ‘Euphoria.’

Summary: On the HBO drama “Euphoria,” Rue Bennett (Zendaya) returns from rehab and readjusts to high school as she and her classmates grapple with bullying, addiction, and young love.

Why you’ll like it: Although “Euphoria” is much darker than “Dash and Lily,” viewers may enjoy watching Abrams tackle a more dramatic role as Ethan on the award-winning series that earned acclaim and an Emmy win for Zendaya.

