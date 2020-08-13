Former Disney employees reveal 13 attractions that aren't worth waiting for, and what to do instead

Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Not every ride at the Disney parks is worth waiting in line for.

The Disney parks attract millions of visitors every year, in part, because of their top-notch rides and shows.

However, Insider spoke with 11 former Disney park employees, who said that some of those attractions aren’t worth waiting in line for.

Space Mountain is a beloved thrill ride, but two former workers think you should skip it if the wait is long.

There are a lot of rides that are very similar, like Dumbo and the Magic Carpets of Aladdin, so it’s best to choose between them to save time.

With new and revamped ride offerings each year, there’s always something fun to discover at the Disney parks. That said, some attractions aren’t worth waiting for.

To help visitors maximise their time, Insider spoke with 11 former cast members (what Disney calls its park employees) about the attractions they think guests should skip during their next visit.

Read on for some of the top rides and shows that former Disney employees don’t think are worth waiting in line for, and what you should seek out instead.

Keep in mind that, after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, some Disney parks have reopened with modifications and new safety regulations so some of these attractions may be temporarily unavailable.

Insider has also agreed to not refer to the former Disney cast members by their full names due to privacy concerns. Insider has verified that the employees have worked for Disney parks through official badges and IDs.

Don’t spend a ton of time waiting for the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel.

Fiona Clair for Insider It’s just like every other carousel, so spend your time waiting for more unique rides.

Brittany B. said she recommends skipping the classic carousel attraction at Magic Kingdom, noting that you can generally find those at your local mall or carnival.

Instead, she suggested, head over to Tomorrowland to enjoy the PeopleMover or Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

“Those are classic rides with so much history. The PeopleMover is cool because it’s a very long ride around the park and you get to see inside several other rides,” she said, noting that it gives cool behind-the-scenes glimpses into other Tomorrowland attractions.

Former WDW guest relations cast member Kirsi M. agreed with these classic suggestions, calling the PeopleMover a “must-do.”

She added, “If you are looking for a nice way to cool down without the long lines, turn to the classics such as Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress in Tomorrowland or The Country Bear Jamboree in Frontierland. Both attractions are originals and carry Walt Disney’s legacy in their core.”

Beware of similarly styled rides, even if they’re classics.

Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images If you want to go on one of these rides, pick Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

It makes sense why families cherish their children’s time on classic rides like Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

But former Epcot cast member Amanda C. pointed out, “There are other rides similar to the Dumbo ride. Guests get so hung up on the classic Dumbo ride that they wait in line for hours. But The Magic Carpets of Aladdin [located nearby in Adventureland] is the same style ride.”

However, former Disney College Program (DCP) alumna Brittany B. made the case for sticking it out for Dumbo over any of its duplicates.

“Never wait for The Magic Carpets of Aladdin. The line is always super long,” she told Insider. “I’d recommend Dumbo instead – it’s a classic and has a much shorter (and air-conditioned) queue. Plus, if you have kids, there’s an indoor play area where they can run free while you’re waiting.”

Although the Astro Orbiter has an added thrill, you can cross that Dumbo-esque ride off your list too.

Reuters Tomorrowland at Disneyland California in 1998.

Former Disneyland cast member Jodie D. shared that the rocket ride in Tomorrowland isn’t worth the wait.

“Astro Orbiter is the most overrated ride. The line is always long – and I think that’s partly because people often think they’re queuing for one of the other exciting rides in Tomorrowland – but it’s one of the most underwhelming [rides],” she said. “It’s essentially the same ride as Dumbo the Flying Elephant, but without the fairy-tale-style music, and with a queue that’s twice as long.”

Former cast member Tiffany D. agreed, noting that the Astro Orbiter is also prone to technical issues, which might mean even longer wait times.

You can probably skip the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland in California.

Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland in California.

“Definitely skip the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage,” former Disneyland cast member Michelle S. told Insider. “The line is usually insane, mostly outside, and the submarines themselves are very tiny and can get very hot.”

She instead suggested hopping in line for Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, which can be fun for kids and has an air-conditioned queue.

Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland Speedway usually has a long line without much shade.

David Roark/Disney via Getty Images Comedian Jon Stewart with his children riding the Tomorrowland Speedway.

Natalie O., a two-time DCP alumna who worked at Disneyland in 2010 and Epcot in 2011, said she recommends skipping this classic attraction.

“Unless there’s no line or you have a child just dying to [do it], there’s honestly no reason to visit Tomorrowland Speedway at Magic Kingdom,” she told Insider. “It’s hot, smells like gasoline, and you’re attached to a track – boring.”

Kirsi M. gave another vote against the Speedway.

“There are better ways to spend your time, and when weighing whether [to wait] in line for the Tomorrowland Speedway versus Space Mountain,” she told Insider. “Space Mountain will outweigh the Speedway every time in terms of thrill satisfaction.”

Although many love Space Mountain, two former cast members said they suggest skipping it.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images Space Mountain is a classic Disney ride, but it may not always be worth the wait.

“I know this will be a bit polemic because it is a very famous ride – and it is indeed very magical – but in my personal opinion, Space Mountain is not worth the long wait,” Lara G., who worked as part of Disney’s International College Program (ICP) in 2008 and 2009, told Insider.

Instead, she said that guests who are looking for a thrill ride should check out Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Former entertainment cast member Emily agreed.

“Of course, Space Mountain is always truly a blast. But the experience of the line almost makes the ride not worth it,” she said. “Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is typically shorter, and the line experience has way more to offer at both the Magic Kingdom and at Disneyland.”

Save your FastPasses for the Haunted Mansion, otherwise, it might not be worth it.

Matt Stroshane/Disney The Haunted Mansion does have an interactive queue area, but it’s better to use a FastPass here.

There are a few classic Disney rides, like the Haunted Mansion, that typically have pretty long wait times. So Emily suggested planning ahead and making FastPass reservations for those attractions in order to maximise your time.

“The Haunted Mansion is one of my personal favourites, especially when it’s hot outside and you step into the air-conditioned space,” she said. “But I’d save your FastPass for that, and take refuge in Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, which always has a short line and air conditioning. It’s also delightfully kitschy.”

“As far as Disneyland, I’d opt for Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. Just as much kitschy-ness and AC,” Emily added.

There was also a vote against one of Epcot’s most popular attractions.

Kim Renfro/INSIDER One cast member said that waiting in line for Soarin’ isn’t worth it.

Soarin is a beloved Epcot ride, but Natalie O. said she’s not a fan.

“I’m not a fan of Soarin’, especially because it frequently has very long waits for a simulator ride with little story,” she told Insider.

At a big theme park like Epcot, there is so much to see, so it’s not always the best idea to spend all of your time waiting in line for popular rides.

“Some of the best attractions at the parks aren’t rides at all,” she added. “This is especially true at Epcot’s World Showcase. There [are] so many nooks and hidden areas in each country to explore and special details to appreciate.”

Another former cast member recommended skipping this nostalgic Epcot ride.

YouTube Journey Into Imagination With Figment at Epcot.

Former cast member Tiffany D. doesn’t think the ride dedicated to one of Epcot’s famous mascots is worth waiting for.

“At Epcot I would skip Journey Into Imagination With Figment. It’s severely outdated and there are so many other great things to see at Epcot,” she told Insider. “I would instead head over to Frozen Ever After.”

Another one of Epcot’s popular attractions, Test Track, was deemed unworthy of a long wait.

Disney Parks Test Track lets riders build their own virtual car in the queue.

Rachel W., a former cast member at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, told Insider, “One ride that I always skip over if there is more than a 20-minute wait is Test Track at Epcot. It’s a fun ride with a cool concept, but it’s a really short ride, and I’d rather be doing other things.”

One major perk of Test Track is its all-indoor queue, but there are other ways to beat the heat in the park while still making the most of your day.

“One of my favourite places to go instead is The Land pavilion…” Rachel W. added. “It’s where the ride Soarin’ is located, which can have a long wait, but it also has a few smaller and shorter attractions, food options, [and] restrooms, and it’s all air-conditioned.”

You can still see wildlife at Animal Kingdom even if the line for Kilimanjaro Safaris is too long.

David Roark, photographer, Courtesy of Disney Parks Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Brittany B. told Insider, “While I’ll always recommend Kilimanjaro Safaris, if the line is too long or you can’t fit it into your day, the Maharajah Jungle Trek and Gorilla Falls Exploration trails are great alternatives.”

Guests can go at their own pace and see some of the same animals that are featured on the safari, plus others that you don’t see on the ride. These walking attractions also include added resources to learn all about the animals and plants around the park.

“The trails are usually not super crowded and have some shady spots as well,” Brittany B. added.

Don’t overlook the shows at Animal Kingdom in favour of the rides.

STR New/Reuters Opt for one of the shows at Animal Kingdom instead of waiting for the DinoLand rides.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is known for its thrilling rides like Expedition Everest and Kali River Rapids, but there are also some great live shows at the park that usually don’t have long lines.

“Kali River Rapids is a thrilling water attraction, but in the summer months, the line can be well over an hour as soon as the park opens,” said Kirsi M. “If you are looking to cool off and don’t want to spend hours in the heat of a line, check out ‘Finding Nemo the Musical.'”

The songs for the 45-minute original musical were written by the same team that composed “Frozen,” “Frozen II,” and “Coco,” and the show’s production value is close to that of a real Broadway musical’s.

Former Animal Kingdom cast member Brittany R. said that seeing “Finding Nemo the Musical” is a far better use of time than waiting in line for Chester and Hester’s DinoLand attractions at the park.

“The rides at Chester and Hester’s are glorified carnival rides, and ‘Finding Nemo’ is hands down the best stage show on property,” she told Insider. “It’s often overlooked, but the sets, costumes, puppets, actors, and overall production value are on par with major Broadway musicals. Plus, it’s air-conditioned.”

You might want to skip “Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Scott Miller/Disney The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ stage show is 25 minutes long.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios offers several live stage shows for guests to experience throughout their visit, but not all of them are worth it according to Tiffany D.

She told Insider that she recommends bypassing “Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage.”

“This is another one I feel is outdated and could use a revamp. Instead, I would either see Disney Junior [Dance Party] or get there early and sign up for Jedi Training,” she added.

Both of those live attractions are interactive experiences that might be more entertaining options, especially if you’re visiting with younger kids.

