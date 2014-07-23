37 Places You Need To Visit In Italy

While the food in Italy is reason enough to visit, the country is filled with famous works of art, exceptionally beautiful cities, and gorgeous lakes and mountains.

We compiled a list of 37 sites in Italy you should see at least once in your lifetime.

We included important classics like Rome’s Colosseum and Venice’s canals, but also added more obscure spots, like the gardens of the Villa d’Este and the natural hot springs of Saturnia in Tuscany.

Drive along the gorgeous cliffs of the Amalfi Coast. See Michelangelo's famous statue of David in Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia. Admire the colourful homes in Isola di Burano. Explore the ancient ruins of Pompeii, a city that was destroyed when Mt. Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D. View Leonardo Da Vinci's painting, The Last Supper, in Milan. Plan ahead: you'll often have to buy tickets in advance to see the famous piece of art. Take a boat around Lago di Como, one of the most beautiful lakes in Italy. Watch artists blow glass by hand to create incredible works of art on Murano Island. Ski the Dolomites, a mountain range in the northern Italian Alps, and explore the charming ski village of Cortina d'Ampezzo. Travel north to view the Giotta frescoes in Padua's Scrovegni Chapel. Don an elaborate mask for Carnevale di Venizia, an annual festival which takes place before Lent, usually in February or March. Sail on Lago di Garda, Italy's largest lake. Take a silly photo at The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Check out the reflection of St. Mark's Basilica when its namesake square is flooded, which happens fairly frequently in Venice. Hike to the top of Sicily's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano. Step back in history and explore the ancient Greek ruins of the Temple of Concord and Theatre of Taormina in Sicily. Cheer on the riders at the Palio di Siena bareback horse race, which takes place in Siena twice each year: on July 2nd and August 16th. Stroll through the peaceful Renaissance gardens of the Villa d'Este in Tivoli. Watch a performance at La Scala, Milan's world-renowned opera house. Sip a Super Tuscan wine straight from the sprawling vineyards of Tuscany. Marvel at the enormous Colosseum in Rome. Take a dip in the natural spas of Saturnia in Tuscany, where gorgeous hot springs flow freely. Gaze up at Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling. Although it's technically in Vatican City, any trip to Rome wouldn't be complete without seeing this esteemed artwork. Tour the gorgeous Palladian villas of the Veneto, which were designed by Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio. Throw a coin into the Trevi Fountain, and legend has it you'll be sure to return to Rome again. Explore the medieval city of San Gimignano, a walled city within Siena. Attend the Eurochocolate Festival to celebrate the city of Perugia's world famous chocolate. Take a gondola ride through the magnificant canals in Venice. Eat Gelato... everywhere.

