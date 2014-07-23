37 Places You Need To Visit In Italy

While the food in Italy is reason enough to visit, the country is filled with famous works of art, exceptionally beautiful cities, and gorgeous lakes and mountains.
We compiled a list of 37 sites in Italy you should see at least once in your lifetime.
We included important classics like Rome’s Colosseum and Venice’s canals, but also added more obscure spots, like the gardens of the Villa d’Este and the natural hot springs of Saturnia in Tuscany.
Explore the ancient ruins of Pompeii, a city that was destroyed when Mt. Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D.
View Leonardo Da Vinci's painting, The Last Supper, in Milan. Plan ahead: you'll often have to buy tickets in advance to see the famous piece of art.
Ski the Dolomites, a mountain range in the northern Italian Alps, and explore the charming ski village of Cortina d'Ampezzo.
Don an elaborate mask for Carnevale di Venizia, an annual festival which takes place before Lent, usually in February or March.
Check out the reflection of St. Mark's Basilica when its namesake square is flooded, which happens fairly frequently in Venice.
Step back in history and explore the ancient Greek ruins of the Temple of Concord and Theatre of Taormina in Sicily.
Cheer on the riders at the Palio di Siena bareback horse race, which takes place in Siena twice each year: on July 2nd and August 16th.
Gaze up at Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling. Although it's technically in Vatican City, any trip to Rome wouldn't be complete without seeing this esteemed artwork.
Tour the gorgeous Palladian villas of the Veneto, which were designed by Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio.
